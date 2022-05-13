"He can have no complaints" - Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey explains why Arsenal's Rob Holding should be thankful to Paul Tierney after sending off in loss to Tottenham

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey feels Rob Holding could have had absolutely no complaints about his red card during Arsenal's 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners defender was sent off in the 33rd minute for a second bookable offense, leaving Mikel Arteta's side to play with a numerical disadvantage for most of the game.

Harry Kane, who'd already put the hosts 1-0 up by the time Holding was sent off, doubled their cushion just minutes later, before Son Heung-min put the game beyond doubt soon after the restart.

After the game, Arteta fumed at referee Paul Tierney for some of his decisions on the night, including that of Holding's red card.

But Halsey, who officiated Premier League games for 14 years, felt it was the correct decision and insisted the defender had no reason to object to it.

He said (via CaughtOffside):

"When Holding did commit another offence, he deserved to be cautioned for consistently infringing the laws of the game."

“He can have no complaints and he can have no complaints with his second yellow card."

Holding committed a total of four fouls inside the opening 33 minutes of the game, all on Son.

He first went into the books in the 26th minute for dragging the Korean on the touchline before receiving a second yellow seven minutes later, for pushing the Spurs forward with his elbow.

Halsey felt the second challenge alone could've resulted in a straight red, and Holding must instead be grateful to Tierney for dismissing him with only another yellow.

He added:

“I actually think he should be thankful to Paul Tierney for giving him a second yellow for reckless use of the arm because it could have quite easily been a straight red for violent conduct."

“Had he been sent off for violent conduct, he’d be banned for three games, instead of one match for two yellows.”

Holding is now suspended from Arsenal's clash with Newcastle on Monday.

Arsenal's Champions League hopes once again in danger

Consecutive wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham seemed to have boosted Arsenal's Champions League hopes, especially with Tottenham dropping points against Liverpool last week which opened up a four-point gap between them.

But following last night's result, the Gunners are once again in a precarious position. Further setbacks will allow Spurs to outright steal a march over them and quash their hopes of returning to Europe's premier club competition after five years.

