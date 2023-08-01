“He can deal with the pressure” – Lisandro Martinez insists new signing suits Manchester United style 

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez believes that Andre Onana has the necessary attributes to succeed at Old Trafford. Onana recently completed a £47.2m move to the Red Devils from Inter Milan after helping the Nerazzurri reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last year.

Onana will replace David de Gea as United's starting goalkeeper after the Spaniard's contract with the club expired.

While Onana has big shoes to fill, Martinez is confident that his former Ajax teammate has the personality to do so. Speaking on the matter, Martinez said (via Tha Guardian):

“He has a big personality, he can play football, he can deal with the pressure. He’s really positive, he’s a leader – that’s the style of Manchester United.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's style of play works much better with a goalkeeper who is adept with the ball at his feet. Onana, 27, has an incredible passing range and can find teammates with immaculate accuracy. Hence, fans are hoping that the team will flourish with the Cameroonian between the sticks.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro picked the three outstanding stars of this generation

Throughout his career, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has played with some of the best footballers in the world. He recently named the three biggest stars of this generation.

Casemiro chose his former Manchester United and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, his teammate in the Brazil national team. He also chose Lionel Messi, against whom the midfielder has played on several occasions in El Clasicos. Casemiro said (via the Red Devils' website):

"I had the pleasure of seeing Messi, Cristiano and Neymar, who are the three greatest of my generation. I saw [the Brazilian] Ronaldo, I saw Zinedine Zidane but, without a doubt, these three are the best of my time."

Casemiro added:

"I never played against Cristiano, thank God! He gave me many titles and victories."

Casemiro has been a serial winner throughout his career, winning five UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. The Brazilian is now keen on achieving the same sort of success at Old Trafford.