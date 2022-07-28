"He can definitely score goals" – Alan Hutton claims Manchester United already have 'good option' to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton believes Anthony Martial could potentially replace Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in the upcoming season. He stated that the Frenchman can do well under Erik ten Hag and score a lot of goals.

As per Sky Sports, the 37-year-old forward returned to Manchester earlier this week to speak to the club about his future. He was joined by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington with his agent, Jorge Mendes Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington with his agent, Jorge Mendes 🚨https://t.co/5FVY97ojnu

Ronaldo hasn't taken part in Manchester United's pre-season tour so far, citing family reasons. It is unclear whether he'll continue with the club in the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils have maintained that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale. However, they could listen to offers for the forward, who has one year remaining on his contract with Manchester United.

Hutton believes that if the the former Real Madrid man leaves, Martial could take up the centre-forward role this season for United. He told Football Insider:

"I think he will be one of the options. Obviously Ten Hag will need to bring somebody in if they let Ronaldo go but he fits that mould of the player that Ten Hag wants."

He added:

"If you look at the boys he brought in, they're all young, hungry. [Marcus] Rashford, [Jadon] Sancho, all these kinds of guys he wants that kind of Ajax way. Young players who he can develop and mould into what he wants."

Hutton believes that Ten Hag and Martial might work together and the 26-year-old could take up the centre-forward role next season. He said:

"I know Martial has been there for a long time and he's maybe not quite hit the heights that everybody expected but maybe Ten Hag thinks he can get that out of him. I think it's a good option. He can definitely score goals. If Ronaldo isn't there I think he'll definitely start at number nine."

Martial has scored three goals in four matches for Manchester United in pre-season so far.

Anthony Martial to start for Manchester United even if Cristiano Ronaldo stays

As per The Telegraph, Anthony Martial will be the first-choice centre-forward for the Red Devils for at least the initial few matches of the season. That would be the case even if Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford this summer.

The Frenchman was set to be sold earlier this summer but his work rate in training and pre-season has impressed Erik ten Hag.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls "Anthony Martial will start the season up front for Man Utd even if Cristiano Ronaldo returns next week."



It's the right thing to do purely based on the fact that Martial has had the entire pre-season working with ten Hag while Ronaldo is unfortunately unavailable. "Anthony Martial will start the season up front for Man Utd even if Cristiano Ronaldo returns next week."It's the right thing to do purely based on the fact that Martial has had the entire pre-season working with ten Hag while Ronaldo is unfortunately unavailable.

Martial was sent to Sevilla on loan in January last season, but could only manage one goal in 12 matches. However, he will look to put that beside him and solidify his position in the Manchester United team under Ten Hag.

The Red Devils will start their Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far