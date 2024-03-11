"He can do everything" - Ian Wright hails Arsenal summer signing, labels him a 'big game player'

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Kai Havertz, who signed from Chelsea last summer in a deal worth £65 million.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Wright was all-praise for the German, labeling him a 'big-game player'.

"Just look at what he’s done. Since the time he has got here, he’s done the same things; obviously, he wasn’t scoring at the same rate as he is now.

"He’s a big game player, he’s our main focal point… he can do everything."

Expand Tweet

Kai Havertz has been in great form for Arsenal in recent weeks. He has scored four goals and also grabbed two assists in his last four Premier League games for the club. This includes his late winner against Brentford, whom he scored the Gunners' solitary goal against in a 1-0 win earlier this season as well.

Initially deployed in a midfield role, Havertz has begun to show his true colours playing as a center-forward in recent weeks. Jorginho's presence in midfield adds a perfect balance to the XI, allowing Havertz to maximise his output in the final third.

Since joining, Kai Havertz has made 38 appearances for Arsenal across competitions, scoring nine goals and assisting three. His impact on the team winning points has surely caught the eye of many, especially Ian Wright.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls out Manchester City on live TV

Former Arsenal and England striker turned pundit Ian Wright is a fan-favourite when it comes to punditry on television. He made an appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, where Wright called out Manchester City.

Wright was asked which manager among Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola has had the bigger impact, he gave both managers their flowers.

Expand Tweet

"Yeah, you have to look at the trophy haul and say Pep's done very well. But then you look at what Klopp's done to try and catch Manchester City. The way he built that team, what it's taken him to get there.

"You have to say, might be easier for Pep in what he's done, but Klopp's still going to get that amount of love. But we can't speak about City without speaking about the 115 charges. I would love for that to go away so then you can give the team and the manager the love they deserve."

Manchester City were slapped with 115 charges for breaching the Premier League's profitability & sustainability rules, with the decision announced back in 2022. However, nearly two years later, no action has been taken.

Other clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest have come under the fire, but Ian Wright's point about City's charges casting a dark shadow on their achievements strikes a chord.