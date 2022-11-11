"He can fight for the Golden Boot" - Brazil legend Rivaldo says 30-year-old superstar could become top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has claimed that his countryman Neymar Jr could fight for the prestigious Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former attacking midfielder made the statement during an exclusive interview with Betfair ahead of the tournament, which will kick off on 20 November.

Brazil have been drawn into Group G along with Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Brazil are drawn first in Group G! They have been drawn in spot G1



𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 1

𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Tite



@CBF_Futebol | #FinalDraw Brazil are drawn first in Group G! They have been drawn in spot G1𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 1𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Tite 🇧🇷 Brazil are drawn first in Group G! They have been drawn in spot G1📈 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝘼 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜: 1🏆 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝: Winners (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) 👔 𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝: Tite@CBF_Futebol | #FinalDraw https://t.co/CbcHK4fvGQ

Rivaldo believes the Selecao are a cut above their rivals and expects them to win all three of their matches and progress comfortably from the group. He told Betfair:

"I expect Brazil to comfortably qualify from the group stage, winning all three matches. Looking at the quality of our team, I see clear superiority over our opponents in Group G so we should win it."

Neymar will lead Brazil's attack at the World Cup this year and he will be supported by Vinicius Junior and Richarlison. Rivaldo believes the trio can be decisive just like his partnership with Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario at the 2002 World Cup. He continued:

"The Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison partnership is crucial. In 2002, the attacking trio of me, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho was decisive. Today, Neymar, Vini Jr and Richarlison are all playing very well and could achieve something similar."

"It won't be easy for any defence to stop that trio and they could be crucial for Brazil's chances. Seeing Neymar in great form before the start of the World Cup is fantastic news for all Brazilians. Let's hope he carries that form into the national team."

The Brazilian legend went on to tip Neymar to fight for the Golden Boot at the tournament and said:

"He will be the attacking lynchpin. I hope he stars in what could be his last World Cup. Playing so close to the opposing goal, taking penalties and free-kicks, he can fight for the Golden Boot."

Selection headache awaits Brazil manager Tite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar is in sensational form with PSG this season.

Selecao head coach Tite will face a serious selection headache when the World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this month. First, he will have to decide who should start in goal between Ederson and Alisson, with the two shot-stoppers both deserving of a spot between the sticks.

Eder Militao, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva will fight for the two center-half spots. Meanwhile, the likes of Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Danilo and Alex Telles will compete for the full-back spots.

While the midfield might not give Tite many problems, the tactician will still have a difficult puzzle to solve in the attack. Choosing between Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Antony, Rodrigo and Gabriel Jesus for the three spots up front will be a difficult decision.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes