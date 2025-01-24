"He can go to another level there" – Liverpool boss Arne Slot highlights area where Ibrahima Konate should improve his game

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has claimed that Ibrahima Konate can better his ball-playing ability ahead of his side's Premier League home clash against Ipswich Town this Saturday.

Konate, 25, has established himself as a key first-team starter for the Reds since Slot's arrival last July. He has started 19 of his 22 appearances in all competitions for his team this season, scoring two goals so far.

At a pre-match press conference, Slot was asked to offer his honest thoughts on the centre-back emerging as an indispensable part of his starting lineup. He replied (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"He is already very good... he's a centre-back who without even touching [the ball] is impressive. He's so strong and tall. He can improve his play with the ball, bringing it out from the back. He can go to another level there and I have already seen improvements there but defensively he is of the highest standard."

Revealing why Konate should improve his passing, Slot elaborated:

"He can cover for team-mates, one-versus-one with space at his back, so not a lot he can improve. Bringing it out from the back, which is not just his job, but we work on that a lot. Not only him but the others too. For all the possession we have, we would like to create more chances and that starts from bringing it out."

Konate, who missed seven total outings for Liverpool due to a knee injury past month, is likely to start on Saturday. He was benched in the most-recent tie, a 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over LOSC Lille.

Arne Slot confirms new injury to Liverpool ace

Ahead of his side's league clash against Ipswich Town on Saturday (January 25), Slot stated that Curtis Jones is currently out with an injury. He said (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"It's mostly not a good sign and it wasn't because he won't be available [against Ipswich]. The rest we have to see. Not expecting months but let's see if he can play against Bournemouth or PSV Eindhoven."

Jones, 23, picked up an unknown injury in his boyhood club's win against LOSC Lille earlier this Tuesday (January 21). He started the contest and provided a fine assist to Mohamed Salah in the first half of the tie.

So far this season, the right-footed midfielder has started 17 of his 27 overall appearances for Liverpool. He has found the back of the opposition net three times and provided six assists for the Merseyside outfit.

