"He can help the young players" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains decision to award Jonny Evans short-term contract

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained the decision to hand Jonny Evans a short-term contract. The Northern Ireland star has re-joined the club on a short-term deal after leaving Leicester City.

Evans was a part of the Foxes side last season that got relegated from the Premier League. He joined the Red Devils' camp to keep himself fit for the upcoming season.

Evans, though, was surprisingly handed a short-term contract. Speaking about the decision, Ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict):

"I know his place was here, at #mufc. He came to train with us to work on his fitness... and I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness, and he can help us. ... he can help the young players."

Evans made 198 appearances for Manchester United during his first spell at the Old Trafford club. While the 35-year-old has been included in the team's pre-season squad, he's not expected to be a part of the team for the new season.

How Wayne Rooney reacted to Manchester United handing Jonny Evans short-term contract?

United record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has lauded Ten Hag's decision to hand Jonny Evans a short-term deal at Manchester United. Evans is a former teammate of Rooney at Old Trafford.

Evans is a massively experienced player and is well acquainted with the club's philosophy over the years. Reacting on the decision to sign Evans, Rooney said (via Metro):

"I’ve literally just seen it. Dripped through before coming in. Yeah, I think Jonny is a fantastic player. Obviously he’s had his injuries over the last couple of years, but I haven’t seen any details of it.

"I’m assuming he’s signed as cover and (in case) there are any injuries to the centre-backs that are starting."

Evans' re-signing could be a sign of Harry Maguire leaving the Old Trafford club in the near future. Maguire was recently stripped of the team's captaincy. His future is in doubt, with West Ham United tipped as a potential suitor.