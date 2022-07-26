“He can be a key part of Klopp’s team” – Paul Robinson names player who could be ‘massive’ for Liverpool next season

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Thiago Alcantara could be a "massive" player for Liverpool next season if he stays fit.

The Spaniard endured an injury-ridden first season at Anfield, having arrived in the summer of 2020 from Bayern Munich. Alcantara started just 23 matches across all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign, accumulating just 30 appearances in total.

He enjoyed a much better outing last season and excelled for the Reds as they lifted the FA Cup and EFL Cup. The 31-year-old played 39 times in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, netting two goals and laying out five assists.

Robinson, who was part of the last Spurs side to win a major trophy, believes Alcantara was at his best for Liverpool last season. He told Football Insider:

“We saw the best of him last year. In his first season, there was question marks over him early on. He couldn’t get a run of games in the side due to injuries. Last season we saw the very, very best of him in games.”

The 2007-08 EFL Cup winner continued:

“It would be massive for Liverpool if they can keep him fit for the duration of next season. He can be a key part of Klopp’s team. He is that good. It is vital that he stays fit because when you look at the midfield.”

Robinson added about Liverpool's midfield:

“[Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner are not getting any younger. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on the way. [Harvey] Elliott and [Curtis] Jones are going to get a lot more game time. It would help those youngsters playing with someone like Thiago in that midfield.”

Liverpool look unlikely to sign a midfielder this summer

Liverpool have been fairly active in the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay to bolster their squad. However, the Reds have also seen Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Neco Williams depart the club.

Nunez and Carvalho have added to an already stacked attack, while Ramsay will likely serve as Trent Alexander-Arnold's deputy at right-back. The only area where Klopp's side haven't reinforced is midfield, which looks set to remain the same as it was last season.

The German tactician stated earlier this month that they didn't need to sign a midfielder this summer. Klopp said at a press conference (as quoted by Sports Illustrated):

"How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder. We cannot just add on midfielders."

Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho are likely to continue as Liverpool's first-choice midfield trio. They will have James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones to call upon from the bench when required.

