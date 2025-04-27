“He can literally do everything”, “Best player in the world” - Fans in awe of Barcelona star after 3-2 Copa del Rey final win vs Real Madrid

Barcelona midfielder Pedri played a pivotal role for his side in their Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid, earning the admiration of football fans with his performance. La Blaugrana claimed a 3-2 win in the final to pick up a second piece of silverware and extend their dominance over their rivals this season

Hailed as one of the best midfielders in the world at present, Pedri was named in the starting XI for Barcelona by manager Hansi Flick. The Spaniard was joined by Frenkie De Jong and Dani Olmo in the middle of the park for La Blaugrana in the game at La Cartuja.

Pedri justified his inclusion in the XI by scoring one of the finest goals in the Copa del Rey this season with a rasping drive from outside the box. In addition to his goal, the 22-year-old covered every blade of grass for his side before his eventual substitution in the first half of extra time for Eric Garcia.

Football fans on X were very impressed with the performance of the young midfielder for his side, and they shared their thoughts. A fan likened him to a younger version of Andres Iniesta.

"Pedri this season", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that the young midfielder is better than Real Madrid counterpart Jude Bellingham.

"Whole World is finally starting to admit that Pedri is better than Bellingham", they wrote.

A fan revealed that they get their mind blown when they watch Pedri.

"me watching Pedri play football", they posted.

A fan made a simple comparison between Pedri and Bellingham.

"Jude Bellingham decides the tempo, Pedri decides games", they wrote.

Another fan was stunned by the performance of the Spain international, calling him 'special'.

"PEDRI WOW. Such a special midfielder. He can literally do everything", they posted.

A fan simply referred to him as the best.

"Pedri. The best.", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that the midfielder has more than justified his hype.

"Pedri is worth every hype walahi", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that no player is better than Pedri, at present.

"NOBODY IS BETTER THAN PEDRI", they posted.

Another fan crowned him as the world's best player.

"PEDRI IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD.", they wrote.

Pedri delivered a masterful performance, registering 98 touches of the ball and complete 86% of his passes. He also created three chances in the game and had two shots, one of which was on target, and he made eight recoveries to help his side win in Seville.

Barcelona edge rivals Real Madrid with late Kounde goal, claim Copa del Rey glory

Barcelona claimed a narrow 3-2 win over rivals Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey title for a 32nd time in their history. French right-back Jules Kounde was the hero for La Blaugrana, scoring in the second half of extra time.

In a game whose build-up was enmeshed in controversy, both sides produced a spectacle in Seville, to their credit. Barcelona took the lead after 28 minutes when Lamine Yamal laid a pass to Pedri, who curled an effort into the top corner from the top of the penalty box.

Real Madrid began the game without Kylian Mbappe and sent him on at half-time, and he responded by scoring a direct free-kick in the a 70th minute. Aurelien Tchouameni was on hand to head home a corner kick from Arda Guler seven minutes later, giving Los Blancos the lead.

Having started in place of the injured Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres scored for Barcelona to draw them level in the 84th minute and send the game to extra time. Jules Kounde scored with a fine strike from outside the box in the 116th minute to win the final for his side.

Real Madrid saw both Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez receive sending-offs from the bench over their actions off the pitch. Barcelona claimed a memorable win over their rivals, making it three wins in three games against Real Madrid this season.

