"He can then make himself available in different areas" – Ralf Rangnick identifies 'perfect' position for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes Bruno Fernandes' ideal position going forward is in central midfield. The Portuguese international has mostly been deployed as an attacking midfielder for the majority of his time at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes was the creating force behind Manchester United's 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old provided two assists as the Red Devils returned to winning ways in the league. Fernandes went on to assist the goals of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Ralf Rangnick therefore believes Bruno Fernandes is more suited to a deeper role than always being used to support the attack as he likes to find pockets of space. Speaking of Fernandes' position going forward, Rangnick said:

"I think most of the top teams in Europe and also in England play in a 4-3-3. I think for him, it's better than being pinned to a No.10 position because he can then make himself available in different areas of the pitch, not only in the centre.

"For me, he's not a wing player, but I think in this position, he can find the spaces himself, he can sniff the moments in which areas we have to play the ball for him, and this position as an 8 is almost perfect for him."

Bruno Fernandes has made four goal contributions in the past two league outings. Prior to his two assists against Brentford, he scored a brace against Aston Villa. However, that game ended 2-2 with Villa scoring two late goals to salvage a point.

The former Sporting CP star has had a great 2021-22 season and has contributed seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is also currently the club's second highest goalscorer and only trails fellow Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (14 goals).

Manchester United will next face West Ham United in an all-important top four clash

Manchester United host West Ham United on Saturday in an all-important top four clash. As things stand, the Hammers are fourth in the standings after picking up 37 points from 22 games.

However, if Manchester United can beat West Ham, they will climb above them in the standings and will also have a game in hand. Manchester United are currently seventh in the table and have picked up 35 points from 21 matches.

It is worth mentioning that Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the race to claim fourth spot in the standings.

Antonio Conte's men are currently fifth and a point behind West Ham. However, Spurs currently have three games in hand over the Hammers.

