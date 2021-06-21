'He can do much better'- Alessandro Nesta on Tottenham star's performance at Euro 2020

Alessandro Nesta (left) with Francesco Totti (right) ahead of Italy's Euro 2020 fixture against Wales

AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta was highly critical of Tottenham star Gareth Bale's performances for Wales at Euro 2020.

The 31-year-old struggled in the Welsh's opening game of the tournament against Switzerland. But he followed it up with a vintage performance for his country in their 2-0 victory over Turkey.

Bale provided an assist for Aaron Ramsey towards the end of the first half, which the Juventus midfielder coolly slotted past the Turkish goalkeeper. He then assisted Wales' second goal as well, slipping in Connor Roberts.

The Tottenham star, however, struggled to make an impact once again in Wales' 1-0 defeat to Italy in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday.

Bale has been one of the most criticized players in world football in recent years. The Welshman became a scapegoat at Real Madrid prior to his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

The Wales captain struggled to maintain regular match fitness during his seven years at Real Madrid and fell out massively with former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane. The winger's enormous wages and his natural ability as a footballer have left fans wondering why he has been unable to reach the heights that were expected off him.

Gareth Bale was able to refind his form during his loan spell with Tottenham in the 2020-21 season. He scored 16 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the north London club and is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer.

Former Italy defender Alessandro Nesta has slammed Gareth Bale for his sub-par performances. Nesta believes the Tottenham loanee lacks personality and feels he doesn't step up in difficult moments.

"I want to talk about Gareth Bale. He can miss a penalty and he can miss a goal. But what I expect from him is being more involved in the game. If Cristiano Ronaldo sees Portugal in difficulty then he comes inside the field to receive more balls," Nesta told Stadium Astro.

"For me, a player like Bale is one of the best in the world. He can do much better in terms of his personality. You are the captain and the team is in difficulty. Come. It's your time to do something different from the other players."

Tottenham star Gareth Bale can resurrect his career by guiding Wales to the latter stages of Euro 2020

Gareth Bale looks dejected after Wales's 1-0 Group A loss to Italy on Matchday 3 of Euro 2020

Gareth Bale's club career has been on a downward spiral over the last couple of years. Reports have suggested that the Welshman even thought of retiring from football after his loan spell with Tottenham.

Gareth Bale 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The King of Wales 👑 pic.twitter.com/xFhSvkCTsB — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2021

Gareth Bale can, however, resurrect his career by becoming Wales' talisman once again at Euro 2020. Wales qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament for only the second time in the country's history and will hope the Tottenham star rediscovers his spark in the Round of 16.

