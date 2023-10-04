“He can be one of the best in the world” - Erik ten Hag backs under-fire Manchester United star after poor performance against Galatasaray

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana after another sub-par performance on Tuesday (October 3). The former Inter Milan shot-stopper's wayward pass eventually led to Casemiro's red card as the Red Devils lost 3-2 to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

He was also at fault for Bayern Munich's first goal in United's 4-3 defeat to the German side in their UCL opener. Onana's performances in the Premier League have also come under the scanner, but Ten Hag backed him to come good.

He told the media after Manchester United's defeat to Galatasaray at Old Trafford (via Sky Sports):

"We are happy with our goalkeeping group, definitely with Andre. He was in one semi-final of the Champions League, last year he was in the final of the Champions League, he has the capabilities to be one of the best in the world.

"He has shown that and he will do. We already have seen in games his great capabilities, also his personality after he made mistakes. He will bounce back and I am sure he will in the coming games as well."

Onana has conceded 18 goals in just 10 games for Manchester United this term after joining them from Inter this summer. He has managed to keep just three clean sheets across competitions and has been called out for sub-par shot-stopping on multiple occasions.

Christian Eriksen highlights Manchester United's failure to defend leads this season

Manchester United have been guilty of failing to hold on to their lead for long this term. The same was the case against Galatasaray as they went ahead twice, only to be pegged back each time.

Christian Eriksen noted this in his post-match interview, highlighting how the players need to be sharper and more aware to defend their lead. He told TNT Sports (via Sky Sports):

"It's a big disappointment and it was very quiet in the dressing room. We had some good spells in the game but in the end, when we go ahead and score a goal, always shortly after we concede and that makes it very difficult for us. That's something that has to change quickly.

"I don't think it's confidence, I think it's more the awareness and the sharpness. To go ahead twice, you shouldn't throw that away and we've done that in other games this season. It's the wrong decisions at the wrong times.

"A lot of work needs to be done but again it's the details. A lot of chances they had came from our mistakes. If we don't make mistakes we won't concede as we do. We've only played two games in this competition. There are a lot of games to play and catch up. We know we need to win every game to have an opportunity to go through."

Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United the lead in the 17th minute against the Turkish side but Wilfried Zaha equalized just six minutes later. The Denmark international scored his second in the 67th minute but the visitors hit back just four minutes later to make it 2-2.

Mauro Icardi scored the winner in the 81st minute to make it consecutive UCL defeats for the Red Devils.