“He can be physical, just ask his cat” - Manchester United TV commentator takes brutal dig at Kurt Zouma

An MUTV commentator has gone viral after he directed a cat-related jibe at Kurt Zouma during Manchester United's 3-0 win against West Ham United on Sunday (February 4).

The Red Devils stormed to victory courtesy of goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho (2). It was a fine victory for Erik ten Hag's side who gave West Ham's defense all sorts of problems.

That was the case during the first half when Zouma unintentionally collided with Hammers goalkeeper Alphonso Areola. The French shot-stopper was left floored by his fellow countryman and was replaced by Lukasz Fabianski at half time.

The MUTV commentator made the most of the situation by having a playful dig at Zouma's expense. He said (via GOAL):

"He can be physical, Kurt Zouma, just ask his cat!"

A video surfaced in 2022 of Zouma kicking and throwing his cat alongside his brother Yoan. The Frenchman pled guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act and was fined two weeks' wages (£250,000). He was also sentenced to 180 hours of community service.

Zouma apologized and said he had 'great remorse' for his actions. He said (via The Guardian):

"Obviously I have done something very bad and I apologise again for what I’ve done. I know it was very tough for people to watch and to see that and obviously I feel very, very sorry."

Zouma's cats were rescued by the RSPCA following complaints from thousands. The situation didn't prevent him from continuing to appear for West Ham.

West Ham boss David Moyes insisted his side were better than Manchester United

The former Manchester United boss came out on the losing side.

West Ham have gone four games without a win in the league following their defeat to Manchester United. They dropped below the Red Devils down to seventh in the Premier League.

However, their manager David Moyes was adamant that his side deserved more from the game. He said (via Football Talk):

"No, I don't think the scoreline was correct. Our performance was better."

The Hammers had 22 attempts to Manchester United's 12 on the day but only three of those were on target. They were particularly strong in the first half, and Hojlund's opener came after several attempts from the visitors.

Erik ten Hag's men got revenge over the London outfit after a 2-0 defeat away at the London Stadium in December. The win took them to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa after 23 games.