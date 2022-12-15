"He can play until he's 50" - Argentina star urges Lionel Messi to captain side at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez hopes that Lionel Messi will lead the nation out at the 2026 FIFA World Cup too, although the skipper has confirmed that Sunday's final will be his last appearance in the competition.

The Albiceleste face defending champions France in their bid to win a third World Cup title and a first since 1986.

Messi has been a key player in their run so far, with five goals, including one in each of their knockout games, with another three assists to boot.

The 35-year-old recently revealed that the upcoming final will be his last match at the World Cup and is hoping to sign off in style by winning the trophy.

Martinez, however, wants him to continue until he's 50 as he feels Messi is still 'sharp'. Speaking to FootballersLives.tv (via Metro):

"For me he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do. To understand how well he hits the ball is something.

"He puts the ball there and looks at you and hits the ball top corner, if he misses he hits the post, or crossbar.

"That left foot. He is small, but so strong."

Lionel Messi has won every possible trophy in his illustrious career, but the FIFA World Cup has eluded him so far. It's also a title that many believe will make him the undisputed 'greatest of all time'.

The former Barcelona star has already lost one final in the competition back in 2014 when Germany beat Argentina in extra time, so the upcoming clash will be his shot at redemption.

Argentina take on France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina will face defending champions France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday in a thrilling encounter.

Les Bleus are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain their crown and win the tournament for the third time in history.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Argentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 LIONEL MESSI VS. KYLIAN MBAPPE IN THE WORLD CUP FINALArgentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 LIONEL MESSI VS. KYLIAN MBAPPE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL 👀Argentina vs. France is going to be fireworks 🍿 https://t.co/n3lfbu1phF

The match also promises an enticing player battle between PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who have both scored five goals so far.

Interestingly, France had beaten Argentina 4-3 in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup en route to lifting the trophy.

It will be exciting to see whether a repeat is on the cards or if Argentina gets their revenge.

