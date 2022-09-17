"He can play central defender as well" - Mikel Arteta says 23-year-old versatile Arsenal star can help solve their growing injury concerns

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently heaped praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu for the versatility the player possesses.

Tomiyasu has been one of the most reliable players for the Gunners in recent times. While the Japanese star usually operates in the right-back position, he has also played as a left-sided center-back for his national team.

Arteta noted that it's hard to figure out whether the player is left-footed or right-footed due to his tremendous adaptability. The Spaniard further added that with the packed schedule to come in the next few weeks, Tomiyasu might get the chance to showcase his ability in different areas of defense.

Here's what the Arsenal manager had to say about the defender ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Brentford:

"He can play central defender as well. Tomi has been playing left centre back for his national team, Japan. When you look at the games, he can play as a left-back, because you cannot tell me if he’s a left or right-footed player.

"So we have the options there, and we have to utilise them in the best possible way. Especially with the number of minutes we are going to have in the next few weeks, it’s great that players are comfortable doing more than one position."

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table, having collected 15 points from their six games this season. Manchester United handed Arteta's men their first defeat of the campaign after the north London club went five games unbeaten to start the season.

They will be keen to build on their impressive start and get more points onboard from their away clash against Brentford on September 18.

Mikel Arteta is open to Arsene Wenger making a return to Arsenal

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger was in charge of Arsenal for 22 years. The Frenchman had many legendary moments throughout his stint at Highburry and the Emirates.

Wenger was also a coach for Arteta when the former Everton star was the Gunners' captain. The 40-year-old indicated that he would love to see his former teacher back at the club in some capacity:

"I would love that. I think he has explained it. I think he has every window and every door in this football club open whenever he is ready and whenever he feels is the right moment to do it. He knows that from my side and he knows that from many other people at the football club and hopefully that will happen soon, because I think that he will inspire and a lot of people are going to be so happy to see him."

Whether Wenger does come back remains to be seen, but Arteta has made it clear that he is very welcome.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far