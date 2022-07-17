“He can play in every position on the pitch” – Luis Garcia names player who could become the next James Milner at Liverpool 

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia has compared Reds' wonderkid Fabio Carvalho to veteran James Milner due to both players' versatility.

Carvalho joined Jurgen Klopp's side earlier this summer from Fulham, who he helped seal promotion back to the Premier League last term.

The 19-year-old has impressed in his early days for Liverpool during their pre-season tour of Asia. Garcia believes his ability to play in multiple positions will make him a valuable asset to the team for many years to come.

Garcia, who was part of the Reds' team that won the 2005 Champions League, told LFC TV (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

“He’s one of those players who you can play in so many positions. We’ve seen Milner play in midfield, as a striker, almost as a goalkeeper and I think Carvalho is the same. We saw him almost in a full-back position and in the middle as we saw the other day.

“He’s a player who with the ability he’s got and the speed he’s got, he can play in every position on the pitch. If you play him in the midfield onwards he’ll be even better because he has that ability to score."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints at new signing's best position

The Portugal U21 international was predominantly used as an attacking-midfielder during his time at Fulham, although he is more than accomplished on either wing.

Liverpool are in need of a new attacking threat next season following the departures of Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. Speaking on the club's official website, Klopp explained that he is planning on using Carvalho for the first-team in the near future. The German stated (as per The Mirror):

"Fabio, wow, what a season he played with Fulham. Getting promoted [with a] football-playing [style], properly football-playing, is not easy.

"When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play. At the minute he’s not really set on one position, it’s the wing, it’s the eight, it’s the 10, it’s the false nine if he grows a few more muscles."

He added:

“It’s a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball that’s proper quality. I’m over the moon that he’s here. Fantastic prospect.”

Liverpool were on course for a historic quadruple last season, but missed out on the Premier League and the Champions League by a whisker. Klopp will be looking to go a step ahead in the upcoming season and win those trophies.

