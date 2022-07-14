"He can play half a game" - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United star is back for pre-season friendly against Melbourne

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire will be available for the pre-season clash against Melbourne Victory on Friday, July 15.

Ten Hag got off to an impressive start as Manchester United manager, winning his first-ever match against Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday, July 12. Fielding a mix of experienced and young players, the Dutchman bagged a brilliant 4-0 pre-season win over Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Facundo Pellistri bagged a goal each to ensure a winning start to life under Ten Hag.

Manchester United @ManUtd Erik: "[Melbourne Victory] are different opposition, so we need a different approach.



"I think they play at a good level so we're looking forward to this game. It will be a good test."



Maguire missed the match due to a minor knock. He trained away from the main group and was ultimately rested for United’s pre-season opener. With Maguire out, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof started the game as centre-backs before being replaced by Eric Bailly and Alex Telles during the half-time interval.

All four were impressive on the night, but Ten Hag confirmed that the now-fit Maguire would get minutes in Manchester United’s second pre-season encounter this Friday.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“He [Harry Maguire] is available. We will see [if he will play 45 minutes], but I think he can play half a game.”

Ten Hag claimed that his squad is full and should make fans happy in Melbourne.

The former Ajax boss added:

“Our squad is full. We are at full capacity and we have a strong squad, so the fans will be happy.”

Harry Maguire will continue to serve as Manchester United captain

Maguire was one of United’s worst players as they endured an embarrassing, trophyless campaign last term. The centre-back was all over the place, committing silly errors more often than not as the Red Devils missed out on a top-four finish.

On the back of his disappointing displays, many fans called for the club to strip him of his captaincy.

Gary Neville @GNev2 So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him. So the same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision. Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.

New manager Ten Hag, however, has kept his faith in the current skipper, confirming that he will not be taking the armband away from him. The Dutch manager hailed him as an “established captain,” adding that he had “achieved a lot of success” (via ESPN).

Maguire was appointed skipper by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in January 2020, following the departure of Ashley Young.

