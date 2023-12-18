"He can play there" - Carlo Ancelotti names Real Madrid midfielder as 'emergency' option to replace David Alaba at center-back

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as a center-back for Real Madrid in the coming weeks. He sees the Frenchman as an emergency replacement for David Alaba, who got injured on Sunday.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ancelotti confirmed that he already had plans about his defense in the upcoming matches. He claims that Tchouaméni is the first option he has as a makeshift center-back.

"Tchouaméni, in an emergency, is the 1st option after the centre-backs. Now, it's an emergency. He can play there," Ancelotti said.

Speaking on Alaba's injury, Ancelotti admitted that he was surprised to los three players to ACL injuries this season. Thibaut Courtois was ruled out before the season, followed by Eder Militao soon.

“This is the first time it has happened to me; three of my players tearing their ACLs," he added.

When quizzed if Real Madrid would be spending on bringing in a defender in the January window, Ancelotti stated that he would discuss with the club to discuss the solutions.

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy Real Madrid star Aurélien Tchouaméni

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with Aurélien Tchouaméni earlier this year after the Frenchman attended an NBA game while Real Madrid were in action. He claimed that the midfielder apologised in public and they were ready to move on from the issue.

Ancelotti was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"He's apologised in public. He made a mistake, he's a young boy who made one mistake and it's over. Let's hope he can be back [from injury] next week."

Tchouaméni spoke to the media earlier this season and admitted that he was still working on improving himself. He added that it was not easy to replace Casemiro but he was up for the task. He said via BeSoccer:

"I have to improve in everything, but I'm calm because it's not easy to come to Real Madrid, especially after Casemiro. I have confidence in my game, with my teammates and we want to have a good season together."

As per Edu Aguirre, Los Blancos are not ruling out a return of Rafa Marin in January, who is on loan at Deportivo Alavés.