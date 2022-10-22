"He can probably run a marathon" - Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star is fit but not ready to play 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Naby Keita ahead of the Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at City Ground today (October 22). According to the German tactician, the midfielder is already fit but not ready to play yet.

Naby Keita is yet to feature for Liverpool this season after picking up a hamstring injury at the beginning of August. So far, he's spent 82 days on the doctor's table, missing 17 matches as a result.

The midfielder was pictured back in first-team training this week, giving supporters the hope that he could return to action in the clash with Nottingham Forest

However, Jurgen Klopp has ruled out Keita's participation in the encounter, explaining that the player isn't ready to get back to action. The tactician told a press conference, as quoted by HITC:

“We can’t rush it. It’s a tough injury. He is only in parts of training. Ibou will be in full team training next week. It’s pre-season if you like. Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] is 1-2 weeks ahead of Naby."

The tactician went on to explain that Keita is physically fine but still needs to do more work to be ready for the intensity of matches. The Liverpool boss continued:

“What we can do in rehab with tough muscle injuries is everything but team training. Nothing can replace football sessions, it’s a different intensity. So it’s a football part of ‘pre-season’ for him. Physically, he can probably run a marathon but he needs to do other movements."

A look at Liverpool's recent results

Naby Keita hasn't played any games for the Reds yet this season.

Liverpool appears to have raised their level of performance after their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on October 9. Following that setback, the Merseysiders earned an emphatic 7-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on October 12.

Klopp's men then beat defending champions Manchester City 1-0 in the league last week before subjecting West Ham United to another 1-0 defeat in their last game in midweek.

As things stand, the Reds occupy the seventh spot in the league table with 16 points in 10 games.

