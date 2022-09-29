“He can be a real threat at the weekend” – Harry Redknapp issues clear warning to Tottenham regarding Arsenal star ahead of derby

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has warned his old employers about the threat Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka poses ahead of the north London derby.

Saka has been the Gunners' main man and has impressed at the start of the season with one goal and four assists in eight games.

He is coming off the back of a season-best outing in 2021-22 in which he bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in 43 appearances.

Arsenal and Spurs clash on October 1 with both looking to stake their claim for a top-four finish and a potential title challenge.

Redknapp believes that sparks will fly in midfield come Saturday, telling talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I am sure there will be a few goal. It will kick off in midfield, wouldn’t it?! If you were looking at a couple of bookings, then you would look at a couple of the midfield players."

The former Southampton manager lauded Saka, saying that Tottenham need to be wary of the attacker given his outing for England midweek.

The Gunners winger came on in the second-half and changed the game for the Three Lions against Germany in a 3-3 draw in the UEFA Nations League:

“There are a lot of good players on show. Saka, came on the other day and was in great form for England. He picked it up and ran with it. He can be a real threat at the weekend."

Bukayo Saka

Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end !Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end ! Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/dGwZjJRCyC

Saka made the shortlist for the PFA 'Player of the Year' for his impressive 2021-22 campaign.

He is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad who head to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in late November.

Redknapp suggests Tottenham posses their own threat through Son-Heung Min for Arsenal to deal with

Son bagged a hat-trick last time out

Son managed an incredible second-half hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-2 win over Leicester City on September 17.

The South Korean finished last season as the joint-top goalscorer with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on 24 goals.

Redknapp spoke of the talent Son possesses ahead of the north London derby encounter with Arsenal:

“Son is amazing, isn’t he when he is on his game!? Last week, they brought him off the bench and he gets a hat-trick. He is going to want to start.”

Both north London sides have made scintillating starts to the season. Arsenal are currently top with six wins out of seven.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are in third having won five and drawn two of their seven games.

It promises to be an enthralling derby encounter between the two London sides who in peak form.

