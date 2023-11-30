"He can be ruthless I'm pretty sure" - Alan Brazil tips Manchester United to replace Andre Onana with EPL rivals' goalkeeper once Ratcliffe arrives

talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has suggested Manchester United could look to replace goalkeeper Andre Onana with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale once Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at the club.

Onana, 27, endured a miserable night (November 29) when Erik ten Hag's side drew 3-3 with Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. The Cameroonian shot-stopper was shaky throughout, allowing Hakim Ziyech to score reasonably saveable free-kicks.

Thus, discussions over his position as Manchester United's No.1 have ensued within the football world. He has made 20 appearances across competitions, keeping seven clean sheets since joining from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47.2 million in the summer.

Brazil doesn't place all the blame on Onana for the Red Devils' defensive calamities this season. But, he does have concerns about him and suggests they make a move for Ramsdale, 25 (via the UK radio station):

"For me he's an accident waiting to happen. What about Ramsdale at Man U?"

His fellow pundit Gabby Agbonlahor doesn't think the Gunners will allow Ramsdale to leave. But, Brazil argues if the England international wants to depart he'll be granted his wish:

"I think if Ramsdale wants to go he'll get a move."

Ratcliffe is edging closer to finalizing a deal to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United. The British billionaire is set to be handed control of the Premier League giants' sporting decisions. One department in which the Brit is set to oversee is the club's recruitment.

Brazil suggests the INEOS chairman may wield the axe on Onana if he doesn't think he's good enough:

"There's a new owner coming in, he's putting in £1.3 billion. He might say 'I'm now in charge of transfers, he goes, we're not going to win anything with him'. Which is harsh on Onana because he's a good shot-stopper at times."

He added:

"You don't become a multi-billionaire by luck. He can be ruthless I'm pretty sure, Sir Jim Ratcliffe can be ruthless when he wants."

Ramsdale has been dropped by Mikel Arteta this season, displaced by David Raya as Arsenal's No.1. The English goalkeeper has made eight appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets. He's yet to appear in the UEFA Champions League for the north Londoners.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defends Andre Onana after another nightmare showing in the UCL

Onana has come under mass criticism for his disappointing display against Galatasaray. The Red Devils are now close to being knocked out of the Champions League, with just four points from five games.

The Cameroon international put in a similar performance in Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in September. There are question marks on whether he's the right replacement for David de Gea.

However, Ten Hag refused to blame his current No.1 for his side's latest setback in Europe's elite club competition. He said (via centredevils):

"Andre is okay. As I said, it is not about individuals. Of course, individual errors in football can make a difference and you take responsibility for it but it is always about the team."

Onana looked to have turned a corner after he saved a last-gasp penalty in a 1-0 win against FC Copenhagen (October 24). He was also impressive in his side's 3-0 victory against Everton last weekend. But, the Manchester United goalkeeper's latest mistake-ridden outing has reignited doubts over his abilities.