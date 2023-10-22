"He can say whatever he likes" - Rebecca Loos hits out at David Beckham for his comments on their alleged affair

Rebecca Loos, who was reported to have an affair with David Beckham, has hit out at the former Manchester United star for his comments on their relationship on his Netflix documentary 'Beckham'.

Speaking to Mail Online, Loos claimed that the footballer painted her as the villain in his story and made her look like a liar. She said that the two were together during his time at Real Madrid and it was his choice to go behind his wife's back.

"He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer," Loos said.

It was not the first time Loos has commented on the reported affair. She insisted in an interview with Sky TV in 2004 that she knew intimate details about the footballer and was ready to talk about it in court. She said:

"There is something I know about him, an intimate part of his body that I think only women who've been in bed with him would know. I'm not talking about [whether he's circumcised]. If I do ever need to talk about that, it will be in a court, not on television."

David and Victoria Beckham addressed the reported affair and the media scandal in the recently released Netflix documentary, but did not go into details about the incident.

Rebecca Loos happy to be away from David Beckham and England

Rebecca Loos, who is happily married and has two children, moved away from England and has been living in Norway for the past 14 years. She has become a yoga teacher and a medical assistant in the country and is happy to be away from the United Kingdom.

Loos stated that she was confronted by David Beckham fans in public, and that was something she wanted to get away from. She told Mail Online:

"It's not like England here, it's much less judgmental. I used to get people coming up to me in Waitrose, right in my face, taking pictures of me with their mobiles. Here people are cool about it. They don't care. Most of them [Norwegian friends] say, 'Well, I was with a married man once and I did this…' It's like everyone has done something at some point."