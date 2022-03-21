"He can score every minute of the game" – Arsenal loanee William Saliba names his toughest opponent in Ligue 1

Arsenal loanee William Saliba has admitted that Kylian Mbappe is the toughest opponent he has come up against in Ligue 1.

Saliba made headlines on social media for a stunning last-ditch tackle on Mbappe to stop him from testing the goalkeeper when Marseille faced PSG in October last year. The 20-year-old’s overall displays have been impressive as he seems to have come of age despite failing to make a single first-team appearance at Arsenal.

When asked who his toughest opponent in Ligue 1 has been so far, Saliba said:

“The striker with whom you have to be the most concentrated (in Ligue 1) is Kylian Mbappé, of course. He can score every minute of the game. Attackers who move a lot and who require a lot in depth, it's difficult. But if I want to be a great defender, I have to know how to defend against each profile.”

Saliba will hope to finish the season strongly at Marseille and return to Arsenal

It remains to be seen whether Saliba will play for the north London side next season. His current contract with the Gunners only expires in the summer of 2024.

He could, however, make his senior debut for France before even playing his first game for Arsenal. France manager Didier Deschamps has named Saliba as Benjamin Pavard’s replacement after the Bayern Munich man tested positive for COVID-19.

Saliba’s performance for Marseille have hence not gone unnoticed. However, it remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to get a chance at Arsenal. The Gunners have done well defensively this season as the duo of Ben White and Gabriel have forged a good partnership at the back.

Saliba will hope he can continue to impress for Marseille in the coming months. The centre-back has featured 28 times for the club so far this season and has helped them to second in the league table.

Marseille have a joint second-best defensive record in Ligue 1, and Saliba has been a key cog in achieving defensive rigidity. At just 20, Saliba has a lot of football ahead of him and Mikel Arteta could perhaps take a punt on him next season.

