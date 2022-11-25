“He can show everyone he’s one of the best strikers in the world” – Son Heung-min backs Spurs teammate Harry Kane to set unique record at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Son Heung-min has backed England centre-forward and Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot.

Son and Kane have been teammates at Spurs since the summer of 2015 when the South Korea international joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen. Since then, the Son-Kane combination has directly led to a record 43 goals in the Premier League.

Kane won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in the 2018 edition, scoring six times. The Three Lions made it all the way to the semi-finals of the competition but lost out to Croatia. No player in the history of the competition has won the award twice.

Kane did not get off to the best of starts in terms of goalscoring against IR Iran on November 21. He assisted twice but could not get his name on the scoresheet in his team's 6-2 win.

However, Son has backed his Tottenham teammate to become the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Boot twice. He told reporters (h/t Daily Mail):

"Of course, I'm hoping he's okay. He should be at this tournament. He can show everyone he's one of the best strikers in the world. I wish him all the best and I hope he wins the Golden Boot."

Kane was substituted in the 75th minute against IR Iran due to fears of a potential ankle injury. However, the England captain is expected to lead the Three Lions when they take on the United States of America later today (November 25).

Son, meanwhile, drew a blank himself as his nation played out a 0-0 draw against Uruguay on 24 November in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

England manager expects Harry Kane to start against the USA in 2022 FIFA World Cup group game

England manager Gareth Southgate gave a positive update on Harry Kane's injury ahead of their second 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match.

Speaking at a press conference (h/t Football.London), the English tactician said:

"Harry is good. It would be a brave decision to leave him out of the starting line-up."

It's hard to imagine Kane wanting to be rested in one of the possible seven 2022 FIFA World Cup games. However, Southgate could have a difficult decision to make if the Three Lions beat the USA and secure a premature qualification to the knockout rounds.

Kane has played in every possible game for club and country this season. With games at a breakneck pace, it could be in England's best interest to rest Kane if the game against Wales becomes a dead rubber.

