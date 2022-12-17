“He can still improve as a player” – Lionel Scaloni insists France isn’t only all about Mbappe ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has made an interesting claim about France's golden boy Kylian Mbappe ahead of their clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He believes that the French forward can still improve as a player.

La Albiceleste face Les Bleus, the reigning champions, at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

Despite missing out on many of their key players, France have reached the finals for the second consecutive time. They are looking to become the first nation in 60 years to retain their crown.

Mbappe has once again played a starring role for his side, scoring five goals and making two assists in the tournament and will be a huge threat against Argentina.

However, Scaloni feels that France isn't just about the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who still has time to improve. Speaking to the press ahead of the final, the Argentine manager said (via All About Argentina):

“France is not only Mbappe, they have many players who are very dangerous. Kylian is very young and he can still improve as a player.”

Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 at the age of 19. He also scored in the final to become the first teenager since Pele in 60 years to get on the scoresheet in the showpiece clash.

He also boasts an astounding record at club level, registering 190 goals and 93 assists in 237 games for PSG. The now 23-year-old is widely seen to have the potential to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of greatness one day.

However, as Scaloni pointed out, he's still young, and given his development over the years, can improve some more. However, winning a second FIFA World Cup on Sunday might already kick-start a new 'GOAT' debate including Mbappe.

PSG teammates Messi and Mbappe clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe clash in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday as Argentina take on France in the showpiece clash.

Both players have been central to their respective teams, scoring five goals and leading the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

Despite netting as many goals as his clubmate, Mbappe is currently behind Messi by virtue of having made one fewer assist.

However, winning the gold trophy would make that irrelevant for him, as Mbappe is aiming to become a world champion for the second consecutive time.

Messi, though, will be making his final appearance at the World Cup on Sunday. He would be keen to bow out with the prize that would arguably cement his position as the greatest of all time.

