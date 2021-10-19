“He can’t have Cavani, Sancho, Pogba sat on the bench watching McTominay, Fred and others” - Gary Neville urges Manchester United to make changes for Liverpool clash

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make some tactical tweaks to the side before they take on Liverpool next week.
Gary Neville believes Solskjaer must deploy the likes of Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho against the Reds. He feels it would be a step backwards for Manchester United if they play workhorse players like Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard to nullify Liverpool's attack instead.
Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football program (via the Metro), Neville said:
"If he (Solskjaer) backs off and plays McTominay, Lingard and Fred and plays what would be a more pragmatic team he’s almost saying to those big players who are world class, the likes of Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Varane and all these players that he’s brought in that I don’t trust you in the big games because I’ve got to play the dogs."
Neville added:
"I don’t think he can do that. I just don’t see how he can think he can go and drop these players. He can’t have Cavani, Sancho, Pogba all sat on the bench watching McTominay, Fred and others."
Gary Neville wants Manchester United to play with two strikers against Liverpool
Gary Neville wants Manchester United to play on the front foot against Liverpool and go with two strikers in Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Gary Neville added:
"In pre-season, it came out he was going to play the holder in midfield and then play Pogba and Fernandes in front. I’m still not understanding why we’ve not tried that one with the two in front and three further ahead. Then I think you could play Ronaldo slightly to the left of Cavani."
Manchester United and Liverpool go into their match in contrasting forms. While United are currently winless in their last three games, Liverpool are unbeaten in the league. They sit just a point behind leaders Chelsea.
The Reds looked a dominant side once again in their recent 5-0 win over Watford. Manchester United, meanwhile, were completely humiliated by Leicester City in a 4-2 loss.
Their defeat to the Foxes has seen the Red Devils lose valuable ground in the title race. Manchester United are now sixth in the Premier League table, behind the likes of Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool are currently four points clear of Manchester United. This means that even if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men beat their rivals, they will remain a point behind.
Gary Neville wants Manchester United to turn to Paul Pogba to nullify the threat posted by Mohamed Salah to the left-hand side when the two teams meet.
"I watch Salah every single week who is an unbelievable player and sometimes Henderson covers behind him as a wide player. They’ll have to put someone on the left of that three in midfield and Pogba will have to do it."