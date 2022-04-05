“He can’t even control the ball” – Arsenal fans slam ‘weird’ player after his ‘worst performance’ for the team during defeat to Crystal Palace

Martin Odegaard came under fire for his performance in Arsenal's huge 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The Gunners were put to the sword by former Gooner Patrick Vieira's Eagles and have suffered a huge setback in their chase for the top four.

One performance that drew the ire of Arsenal fans was from Odegaard, who didn't have one of his better games in a Gunners shirt since joining last summer.

Often looking unreliable on the ball and lacking in his usual elegance in passing, the Norweigan had a night to forget.

Fans took to Twitter to give a scathing analysis of the former Real Madrid man's performance in the defeat. Here are some of the reactions to his display:

evan 》 @afcevan Love Odegaard but he's been terrible today. Touch is off every single time he gets the ball. Love Odegaard but he's been terrible today. Touch is off every single time he gets the ball.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Ødegaard is having a shocker. He can’t even control the ball. Ødegaard is having a shocker. He can’t even control the ball.

RED ARMY @nischal_15 Odegaard looks a different players when he is physically troubled. Completely off the game today. Not able to make a simple pass and every touch is a panic one fearing a tackle. Definitely not his type of game so far. Odegaard looks a different players when he is physically troubled. Completely off the game today. Not able to make a simple pass and every touch is a panic one fearing a tackle. Definitely not his type of game so far.

JOMO 🇿🇦 🏆 @mcfcmjomane Odegaard is a weird player. He really cannot dribble and plays attacking midfielder Odegaard is a weird player. He really cannot dribble and plays attacking midfielder

Naph Torrance @NaphTor Think this is quite comfortably Odegaard’s worst performance for us. Think this is quite comfortably Odegaard’s worst performance for us.

AJ @AJ__SR7 @EduardoHagn 3 games in a row now he’s looked poor @EduardoHagn 3 games in a row now he’s looked poor

Arsenal don't click when Martin Odeegard doesn't tick

Odegaard struggled against Palace on Monday night

The Norweigan has had a fine season since joining on a permanent deal from Real Madrid last summer for £36 million.

He has been instrumental in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta with the Gunners using his fantastic ability on the ball to great effect.

On Monday, though, the playmaker looked out of sorts with a second-half miss summing up his woeful performance.

When Odegaard isn't performing, the Gunners tend to struggle to get a foot hold of the game and that was the case as Palace dominated.

There was improvement in the second-half but still, Odegaard just never really got going on Monday night.

Perhaps the international break has hampered his run of form for the north London side but Mikel Arteta will certainly be hoping he doesn't continue the slump.

For Arsenal this season, the 23-year-old has five goals and three assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

He has been a fan favorite this season season, having shown consistency throughout, so his poor performance on Monday has taken some by surprise.

Now is certainly not the time for Odegaard to drop out of form with the Gunners chasing a top-four finish.

They now sit fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham but do have a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

Edited by Nived Zenith