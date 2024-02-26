“He can’t even run”, “Ain’t got the legs” - Fans unhappy with Inter Miami superstar being named in starting XI alongside Lionel Messi vs LA Galaxy

Inter Miami clash with LA Galaxy in the MLS today (February 26) but fans aren't too happy to see Luis Suarez line up alongside Lionel Messi.

The Herons started the new MLS campaign off strongly with a 2-0 win at home against Real Salt Lake (February 22). Messi nor Suarez were on the scoresheet as Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez grabbed the goals for Gerardo Martino's men.

Suarez joined Inter Miami in January after leaving Brazilian outfit Gremio. The Uruguayan superstar didn't manage to play the full 90 minutes against Real Salt Lake and there have been concerns about his fitness.

However, Martino has opted to start the former Barcelona frontman against David Beckham's former side LA Galaxy. He will be hoping to strike his first goal in the MLS at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Suarez is named in attack alongside Lionel Messi who will also be looking to get off the mark this season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made a groundbreaking start to his Inter Miami with 11 goals and five assists in 14 games across competitions last season.

The former Barca duo are joined in attack by Taylor who scored the opener against Real Salt Lake. They sit in front of a midfield trio consisting of Gomez, Sergio Busquets, and Julian Gressel.

DeAndre Yedlin, Tomás Avilés, Serhiy Kryvtsov, and Jordi Alba start in defense. Drake Callender continues in goal for the visitors after keeping a clean sheet last time out.

However, some fans have questioned Martino's decision to start Suarez. One fan gave a scathing assessment of the striker's current fitness level:

"Stop starting Suarez he can’t even run."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Suarez ain't got the legs no more."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the veteran forward starting up top against LA Galaxy:

(Translation: Suarez is extra in that lineup).

Robbie Keane tips Inter Miami to win the MLS Cup due to Lionel Messi

Robbie Keane waxed lyrical about Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will be looking to win more silverware together since the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived last summer. He had an immediate impact, captaining the Herons to the Leagues Cup in August.

Former LA Galaxy striker Robbie Keane thinks Vice City are favorites to win the MLS Cup this season. The Irishman alluded to Messi and Suarez when giving his take on Martino's side (via GOAL):

"You’d have to say Inter Miami are the favourites because of Messi. He’s a top player, and you look at the players that they’ve brought in, with the Barcelona guys coming back and Luis Suarez now there as well, it will be interesting to see."

The Herons are yet to win the MLS Cup in their history after being formed back in January 2018. Messi's arrival at DRV PNK has seen them quickly become one of the most formidable teams in the MLS.