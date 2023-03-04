“He can’t fool me”, “Should stop it” – Arsenal fans identify where Martin Odegaard must improve after 3-2 win over Bournemouth

Arsenal fans will be beyond elated following their team's incredible effort to secure a 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (4 March). However, some fans were not too pleased with Martin Odegaard's performance, as the Gunners' captain struggled to impact the game in the middle of the park.

The left-footed midfielder was able to get himself into remarkable positions against the Cherries. However, most of his shots were off-target while a few of them were blocked by the onrushing Bournemouth defenders.

Fans may have been excited about their win, but they took to Twitter to demand improvements from the playmaker.

Here are some of the reactions:

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Odegaard is not a good shooter. He should stop it.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Martin Odegaard has had TEN shots against Bournemouth today

🤯🤯🤯



🤯🤯🤯 Martin Odegaard has had TEN shots against Bournemouth today🤯🤯🤯

KindGooner @GoonerTiliDie19 Btw this boy Reiss is levels above Odegaard. He should be playing ahead of him. At no.10! Can actually strike a football unlike your bum of a captain.

Face doesn't fit though, right "Gooners"?



Face doesn't fit though, right "Gooners"? Btw this boy Reiss is levels above Odegaard. He should be playing ahead of him. At no.10! Can actually strike a football unlike your bum of a captain.Face doesn't fit though, right "Gooners"?

Thunder Man @Unreal7amal Odegaard has a whole lot of improving to do do btw. such a bad game wth

Asad🇵🇸 @asxd_98 Odegaard is getting too gassed with these long range shots mate stick to passing through lines and feeding Saka👍

Ⓢ @somtoezil Odegaard stink sesh masked up by goat Nelson

He can't fool me



He can’t fool me Odegaard stink sesh masked up by goat Nelson He can’t fool me

@Richy... @writchie19 Odegaard always gets into shooting positions but he can't shoot. Seriously needs practice.

Arsenal secure win after going two goals down against Bournemouth

In a thrilling match at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal narrowly defeated Bournemouth by a score of 3-2. The game got off to a quick start, with the Cherries scoring in just the ninth second of the match.

Philip Billing sneaked in from deep and tapped in the ball after Dominic Solanke's cross evaded everyone else in the box. Arsenal responded immediately, putting the pressure on Bournemouth by playing with a quick tempo.

Despite the Gunners' efforts, Bournemouth held strong while nearly adding to their lead on the counter. Arsenal suffered a setback when Leandro Trossard, had to exit the match due to an injury. Emile Smith Rowe came on as the Belgian's replacement and was eventually able to pitch in with an assist.

This came right after Marcos Senesi scored off a corner to put Bournemouth ahead with a two-goal advantage. However, the Gunners were relentless in their pursuit of a goal and they were rewarded mere minutes later.

The Gunners won several corners but were unable to find the back of the net until an unseen Thomas Partey tapped in a rebound from the far post.

The Gunners persisted, and eventually, Ben White volleyed in a cross from Reiss Nelson to level the scores. As the game wore on, it appeared that a draw was the most likely outcome.

However, with the very last kick of the game, substitute Reiss Nelson half-volleyed a shot into the top corner, giving the hosts the 3-2 win. It was a breathtaking game that showcased the attacking abilities of both teams.

The victory could spur the Gunners on to greater heights as they restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

