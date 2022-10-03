“He can’t get up the park” – Garth Crooks claims Liverpool star has turned ‘jogging into an art form’ and can only be main man at Anfield if he could run

BBC pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has criticized Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara for his inadequate work-rate.

Thiago enjoyed a decent outing over the weekend as the Reds played out an entertaining draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Spaniard recorded two key passes, nine successful duels, three tackles and two clearances.

However, Crooks believes the midfielder needs to run more if he is to be the main man for Jurgen Klopp's side. The former footballer also drew comparisons between Thiago and Roberto Firmino, who is known for his incredible work-rate.

Writing for the BBC, Crooks named Firmino, who scored twice against Brighton, in his Team of the Week. He justified his selection by saying:

"Liverpool fans keep telling me that Thiago Alcantara (when he's fit) is their main man. He might be if he could run. The Spaniard has turned jogging into an art form. He can't get up the park and doesn't have the finishing instincts of Firmino."

Crooks added:

"Thiago certainly has his moments but if we are going to compare their contributions and the importance each player provides the team, then Firmino is in a different class."

While Firmino is a forward, he has operated as a creative midfielder for large stretches of Klopp's reign at Anfield. However, the team has resorted to an attacking front three in recent seasons, which has kept him on the bench for long stretches.

In his absence from the line-up, Liverpool have often depended on Thiago for creativity from midfield.

Liverpool drop points once again as Brighton run riot at Anfield

Liverpool have endured a far from convincing start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. They would've hoped to pick up a win on their return to league action after the international break against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1).

However, it was the Seagulls who started the game on the front foot. They went ahead after just four minutes through Leandro Trossard, who scored again 13 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Firmino halved the deficit before half-time and then showed incredible composure to bring the Reds level in the 54th minute. A mistake from Brighton custodian Robert Sanchez then led to an Adam Webster own-goal, putting the hosts ahead with 27 minutes to play.

However, Trossard arrived at the far-post to punish another defensive error from Liverpool to complete his hat-trick and make it 3-3 in the 83rd minute.

The Reds have now won twice in seven Premier League matches this term and are currently ninth with only 10 points out of a possible 21.

