“He can’t be good at everything, can he?” – Jude Bellingham’s friend opens up on his ‘terrible’ weakness amid sparkling Real Madrid form

Jude Bellingham's friend, Odin Bailey, has revealed that the Real Madrid midfielder is not a very good performer when it comes to golf.

While talking to the Sun, Bailey, who studied alongside Jude Bellingham in primary school, has opened up about his old friend. When asked about the Englishman's dislikes, Bailey stated that the 20-year-old is terrible at golf. He said:

"Golf! He’s terrible at golf. I’m trying to convince him to play but he’s not having any of it. He can’t be good at everything, can he?”

However, unlike the golf course, Bellingham has been performing exceptionally at the football pitch. He guided Real Madrid to a thrilling 2-1 win over Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona on October 28 (Saturday) with a brace.

Both his goals came towards the end of the game. His first was an 87th-minute long-ranger for the equaliser while the second was a 92nd minute scrappy goal. Bellingham has amazingly developed a knack for such goals, bailing his team out on multiple occasions this season with stoppage time goals.

Since making his debut for Los Blancos, the Englishman has scored 13 goals and has provided four assists in 13 matches. He has incredibly already equalled Zinedine Zidane's best goalscoring tally in a season for the club. Moreover, Real Madrid has also managed to take a four-point lead over Barcelona in the La Liga points table.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Jude Bellingham's performance against Barcelona

After the match ended, Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on Jude Bellingham. He also hailed Bellingham's mindset and attitude, and said that the 20-year-old's goal was the turning point of the match. He said in the post-match press conference:

"Bellingham is like a veteran. He has a very good attitude. The equalizing goal changed the dynamic of the game. It gave us more strength and more energy while it made Barca weaker because until that moment they had played better."

"Bellingham can score 20 or 25 goals, but we expect the goals from the strikers, Vinicius, Rodrygo..."

After the match, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez also praised the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder for his performance in the El Clasico. Xavi labeled Bellingham as a great player but said he was enjoying an incredible streak of luck at the moment.

Nevertheless, according to the Madrid Zone, the Spanish coach also stated that the result of the game was unfair. Los Blancos are currently four points clear on the top of the table from Barcelona after 11 matches.