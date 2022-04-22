"He can’t hit a barn door" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Arsenal star should apologize to the club after recent comments

Former Aston Villa winger Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit back at comments made by Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman recently told French TV channel Canal Plus that he wishes to play Champions League football regularly.

Agbonlahor has taken particular offense to this statement. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England star slammed Lacazette, saying:

"It’s cheeky. If he wants to play Champions League football the only team he’ll be playing it at is Partizan Belgrade or Panathinaikos. He won’t be playing it at a big club because he can’t hit a barn door.

"The audacity to say that he wants to play Champions League football when he’s putting in performances that are lacklustre is an insult to Arsenal, to be honest. I think he should apologize."

He added:

"Maybe he would be playing Champions League football for Arsenal if he could score a goal."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Will Lacazette still be at Arsenal next season? 🤔



While Agbonlahor’s criticism of Lacazette may seem harsh, the striker has not delivered goals for Arsenal this season and will likely finish with a single-digit tally. He has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances for the Gunners so far this season.

Lacazette could depart the club this summer, with his contract set to expire. It is not expected to be renewed, as Mikel Arteta seems intent on rebuilding a younger, more competitive team.

Arsenal are looking to target Marco Asensio: Reports

According to Sport Mediaset (via Express), Arsenal are interested in bringing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio to the Emirates Stadium.

Asensio's contract with the club expires in 2023, and it is expected that the Madridistas would rather sell him than let him go for free a year later.

Although the Gunners are reportedly intent on signing him, they will have to fight off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Milan.

Asensio has been on the fringes of the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, and moving to a club where he has a chance to start could be key for him. Although he has appeared in 29 La Liga games, the 26-year-old has only started 16 matches.

If the Gunners can get Asensio, it will be similar to their recent transfer success with Martin Odegaard. The midfielder was also on the fringes at Real Madrid but has now developed into a force to be reckoned with at the Emirates.

