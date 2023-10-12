“He can’t stand me because I’ve always been closer to Shakira" - Journalist who was dragged to court by Gerard Pique slams Barcelona legend again

Spanish journalist Jordi Marin has taken shots at Barcelona legend Gerard Pique again. He claims that the former footballer cannot stand him because he is close to his former partner Shakira.

Pique and his new partner, Clara Chia Marti, filed a restraining order against the journalist for multiple breaches of privacy. The journalist has now commented on the court orders and claimed that the former Barcelona footballer is just petty and not letting him do his job. He told La Vanguardia:

"He can't stand me because I've always been closer to Shakira. I have always positioned myself with Shakira in the programs for Latin America in which I collaborate. I think the inquisitiveness comes from there. But I want to make something very clear: I am just doing my job, and in this case, it is photographing on public roads a very famous character who generates millions of headlines in the media, a character that arouses a lot of media interest."

Pique's movements in Spain have been well documented by Martin, who has been following the Barcelona legend around for years.

Jordi Marin accuses Barcelona legend Gerard Pique of two infidelities

Jordi Marin made bold claims last year and stated that Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira multiple times. He claims that the first incident took place in 2016 and the recent one was with Clara Chia Marti, the Barcelona legend's new partner.

He said via La Vanguardia:

"This week several things will come out that do not leave Gerard in a good place. I will bring out two infidelities. One from 2016 and that of Clara Chía Martí, which is terrible how he cheated on Shakira. It's disgusting how the deception was forged."

He added:

"To all of Shakira's fans, I have always stood with her. I have let her team and her closest family members know that. Yesterday I let her know that all the evidence I have that can help her, I will send it to her."

Shakira has moved to the United States with her children while reports suggest the former defender and his new partner have moved into the singer's old house in Spain.