“He can do things which are incredible” - Pep Lijnders believes Liverpool star is thriving on his ‘angry mood’ now

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders praised Diogo Jota following the Portugal international's performance in the Reds' 4-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, January 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side haven't missed their star forward Mohamed Salah, who has been away on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In his absence, Liverpool have won three matches across competitions.

Most recently, the Merseyside giants defeated Bournemouth in the Premier League, with Jota and Darwin Nunez bagging a brace each.

Lavishing praise on the duo, Lijnders said (via Liverpool World):

"I never judge them only on that [goals] but yes it is really important – Darwin as well, by the way. That's the sign of a good squad, that's the sign of the character and passion and ambition of the players we have, all of them."

"Jota is a player who when he's in this angry mood, when he's in this mood where he wants to run against the world, where he wants to decide, he can do things which are incredible," he added.

Jota has bagged 11 goals and four assists in 22 appearances across competitions this season. He has come back strong after a muscle injury kept him out for eight matches across November and December.

With Salah reportedly injured for about a month, Jota will have to continue putting in consistent performances. Expect him to start in the Reds' upcoming League Cup semi-final second-leg fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, January 24. The Reds previously won the first leg 2-1 at Anfield.

Pep Lijnders says Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah may be available for AFCON final

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Liverpool assistant managed Pep Lijnders believes Mohamed Salah could return to AFCON if Egypt reach the final of the continental competition. Salah was called back to Anfield for further treatment after sustaining a muscle injury in a group-stage clash.

Egypt have qualified for the AFCON Round of 16 after finishing second in Group B, with their knockout fixture scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 28.

Speaking about Salah's return, Lijnders said (via Liverpool's official website):

"I know the country is devastated losing him. We were devastated to hear that he got injured. He plays the first game, scores, assists, captain, massive importance of course."

"But the only reason why our medical team and their medical team decided for him to come back is to give him the best possible chance to be available in the final, if Egypt reaches the final," he added.

Salah has scored and assisted a goal each for Egypt in the ongoing AFCON. He has also been pivotal to Liverpool's success, having bagged 18 goals and nine assists across competitions this season.