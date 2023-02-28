"He can be unstoppable like Ronaldinho or Neymar" - Cesc Fabregas lavishes praise on Real Madrid superstar

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior. He went further to state that the winger could be unstoppable like Neymar and Ronaldinho.

Vinicius is currently regarded as one of the world's best wingers, following his scintillating performances with his club Real Madrid. He has been able to mature into a key player for Los Blancos, especially in the last two seasons, forming a solid partnership with Karim Benzema.

The 22-year-old forward has however been a subject of several racist comments from fans of opposing teams. Meanwhile, Fabregas has come to the defense for the highly-rated Brazilian winger. He went on to state that he usually gets targeted because of how good he can be in a game and opponents try to take him out most times.

Fabregas further stated that he hopes Vinicius manages the situation better and that he could go on to become unstoppable as countrymen Ronaldinho and Neymar. In his words:

"The Vinicius thing is a bit of everything. If he had been a winger, he would have tried to cover him as he could, even doing things that I don't do with others because this one is better. You have to try to get him out of the game because he is very good."

He continued:

"Of course, the player is to blame because he cannot get lost in this and leave. He is a very young boy, you also have to take that into account. If he controls this well, he can be unstoppable as Ronaldinho or Neymar was."

Vinicius Junior has been in fantastic form for Real Madrid this season. He has so far scored a total of 15 goals and registered eight assists.

Real Madrid defender clears the air on decision to vote for Lionel Messi ahead of Karim Benzema

David Alaba has come under several criticisms following his choice of voting at the just concluded FIFA Best Player awards which took place yesterday (February 27).

The Austrian captain was adjudged to have voted for PSG superstar Lionel Messi ahead of his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC David Alaba has issued this statement on his FIFA Best Awards voting after he received racial abuse for picking Messi ahead of Benzema. David Alaba has issued this statement on his FIFA Best Awards voting after he received racial abuse for picking Messi ahead of Benzema. https://t.co/eYG0miWo4D

Following the incident, Alaba stated that the decision wasn't totally his to make, but rather that of the Austrian national team. In his words:

"The Austrian national team voted for this award as a team, not me alone. Everyone in the team council is able to vote and that's how it's decided."

Speaking of his Real Madrid teammate Benzema, he said:

"Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his performances and I have often said that for me he is the best striker in the world, and that is still the case. Without doubt."

The Austrian centre-back has featured in 29 games for Real Madrid this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

