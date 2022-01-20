“He can use all of his qualities” – Kevin Campbell claims Manchester United man will benefit after change in system

Former Arsenal and Everton midfielder Kevin Campbell recently claimed that Paul Pogba could benefit hugely from a switch to a 4-3-3 formation at Manchester United.

Manager Ralf Rangnick has opted for a 4-2-2-2 formation that has led to defensive improvement. However, this formation hasn't brought out the best from United’s attacking talents.

Rangnick switched to a 4-3-3 against Aston Villa and stuck to it against Brentford. Against Villa, Fred and Bruno played in front of Nemanja Matic with Scott McTominay replacing the Serb against Brentford. The move allowed United to gain a 2-0 advantage against Aston Villa before Philippe Coutinho’s arrival led to a defensive collapse.

Paul Pogba has recently returned to training at Manchester United. According to Kevin Campbell, the 4-3-3 formation will allow the Frenchman to play in his preferred position. Campbell said:

“Well, the 4-2-2-2 system didn’t work. You could tell that the players weren’t used to it. It takes time to change. One thing we do know is that, in a 4-3-3 system, Paul Pogba can play in his favorite position. He is suited to playing as the left of a midfield three. That is where he has got the best out of his career."

He added:

"That is is where he shone for Juventus. He’s a phenomenal player when he’s in that role. He can use all of his qualities. There is no point putting square pegs in round holes. Put round pegs in round holes and devise a system that suits the players.”

Can Ralf Rangnick get the best out of Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

Getting the best out of the mercurial Paul Pogba has been a constant problem that multiple managers have failed to solve. As Campbell pointed out, Paul Pogba is at his best at the left of a midfield three. He can perform exceptionally in an attacking midfield role or an attacking role where his team does not depend upon him defensively.

With Bruno Fernandes establishing himself as a midfield stalwart, the best scenario for Manchester United does appear to be a midfield three. In this formation, Pogba and Fernandes can both playing in a more attacking role.

Scott McTominay has in recent weeks grown into the CDM position. Against Brentford, McTominay produced arguably his most dominant performance in a Manchester United jersey till date.

McTominay's deep runs from midfield and overall work rate has been on show for all to see. He finally looks to be growing into the player Manchester United fans have been aching for since he broke through the first team.

A midfield trio of Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba does look to be the best way forward. This should allow United to control games better in the coming months.

