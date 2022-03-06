"He can do whatever he wants with a football" - Graeme Souness says Liverpool star makes the right choice nine times out of 10

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has heaped praise on right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Reds' 1-0 win against West Ham United.

The Hammers made life difficult for Jurgen Klopp's side but the Merseyside club did just enough to salvage all three points to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold was once again in the thick of things, assisting the only goal of the game as Sadio Mane secured the win for the Reds at Anfield.

With his assist against West Ham on Saturday, the Liverpool right-back broke his own personal tally for most assists in the season across competitions. He now has 16 assists across all competitions, 11 of which have come in the Premier League, and Souness has nothing but admiration for the 23-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently the top scorers in the Premier League with 71 goals in 27 games while league leaders Manchester City have scored 64 in as many games. And Souness believes Alexander-Arnold is the key reason why his former club are leading the scoring charts.

B/R Football @brfootball



Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist at one end. Goal-line clearance down the other.Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist at one end. Goal-line clearance down the other.Trent Alexander-Arnold 👊 https://t.co/8jaab4gPYv

"The reason Liverpool are top goal scorers is they've got him [Alexander-Arnold] in the team," Souness said on Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail.

"Great delivery, he passes the ball like very few people can, even at this high level. In golf terms he's got every single club. He can do what ever he wants with a football. In the final third, nine times out of 10 he's making the right choice."

The 68-year-old also had time for Alexander-Arnold's full-back partner Andy Robertson. The former Liverpool player and manager believes the full-back duo of the Reds make things easier for the strikers.

"Robertson has high energy, hasn't got the same delivery as Trent, but they're basically midfield players. These lads are the two best ones around. If you're a striker, you know if he's [Alexander-Arnold] on the ball, any sort of movement and he's going to find you," he added.

Liverpool have a gem in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have a true gem on their hands in Trent Alexander-Arnold and he just keeps getting better and better.

Aged just 23, the Englishman still has his best days ahead of him and is already arguably the best full-back in the world.

William Hill @WilliamHill



Gerrard

16 in 43 games (04/05)

16 in 53 games (05/06)

16 in 52 games (07/08)



TAA

16 in 32 games (21/22)



It's March. He's a right-back. 🤯 Trent Alexander-Arnold has equalled Steven Gerrard's personal best for most assists in a single Liverpool season:Gerrard16 in 43 games (04/05)16 in 53 games (05/06)16 in 52 games (07/08)TAA16 in 32 games (21/22)It's March. He's a right-back. 🤯 Trent Alexander-Arnold has equalled Steven Gerrard's personal best for most assists in a single Liverpool season:Gerrard▪️ 16 in 43 games (04/05)▪️ 16 in 53 games (05/06)▪️ 16 in 52 games (07/08)TAA▪️ 16 in 32 games (21/22)It's March. He's a right-back. 🤯 https://t.co/ZfmCmV8oP7

The Englishman currently sits behind only Andy Robertson (48) and Leighton Baines (53) for most assists from a defender in the history of the Premier League, having registered 44 already.

Alexander-Arnold is also the highest assist-provider in the league this season with 11. The 23-year-old also holds the record for highest number of assists made by a defender in a season with 12 and is on the verge of breaking his own tally.

