"He is our captain, our leader" - 30-year-old Argentina star says having Lionel Messi in the team is a great 'source of motivation'

Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico has revealed that Lionel Messi is a 'great source of motivation' for them as the Albiceleste are into the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on penalties and face Croatia on Tuesday for a place in Sunday's showpiece clash at the Lusail Stadium.

Messi has obviously been at the heart of Argentina's run in Qatar so far, scoring four goals and making two assists.

He was on target against Australia in the round of 16 before converting a penalty against the Oranje in the quarter-finals, where he also assisted Nahuel Molina's opener with a beautiful defense-splitting pass.

Tagliafico, however, isn't surprised, saying that Messi has 'always been like this' and that he is always motivating his teammates.

Speaking to the press ahead of their encounter with Croatia, he said (via Roy Nemer):

"He has always been like this. For us, he is our captain, our leader. He is the one pushing us, motivating us. He gives us a special advantage on the pitch, we know we have Messi. And that is a great source of motivation."

Lionel Messi is 35 now and probably making his last appearance at the World Cups. He looked determined to guide his side to the ultimate prize, having won the Copa America last year for his first international trophy with Argentina.

With his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo losing out in the last-8 to Morocco after Portugal were beaten 1-0, the PSG ace could be even more motivated now. And should he indeed succeed at winning the World Cup, it could also guarantee a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or next year.

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Argentina's pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title continues in the semi-finals on Tuesday against Croatia, who knocked Brazil out on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Runners-up of the 2018 edition in Russia, the Vatreni have scripted another terrific run in Qatar, reaching the semi-finals consecutively for the first time as an independent nation.

In both of their knockout games so far, Zlatko Dalic's side fought back from a goal down to force extra time before prevailing in the penalty shootouts.

Lionel Messi and co. will also remember their 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Croatia four years ago and will not underestimate the side, despite appearing as favorites on paper.

Argentina will face Croatia on December 14 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

