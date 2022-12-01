“He is carrying something” – Gary Neville claims England star is hiding injury to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Manchester United defender pundit Gary Neville believes England striker Harry Kane is hiding his injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kane has been in incredible touch since the beginning of the new Premier League season, scoring 12 goals in 15 matches. However, the English striker is yet to register his name on the scoresheet for the Three Lions in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

He has, however, registered three assists. Despite Kane's contribution to England's confident start to the FIFA World Cup, Neville believes that he is currently hiding an injury. He said on the Gary Neville Podcast:

“He is carrying something, yeah he is. We know that, don’t we. He’s a solider in that sense, a warrior, he knows it’s a World Cup but I suspect he’s got something there that is niggling him. That 5 percent comes off you.”

Kane suffered a heavy blow to his foot while playing in England's first game against Iran and was put under precautionary medical supervision. The English medical staff ran tests on his injured foot. However, he was cleared of any serious injury and started the next two games against the USA and Wales.

Gareth Southgate's side scored six goals against Iran and put three behind Wales while their game against the USA ended in a goalless draw. Marcus Rashford has three goals to his name while the Tottenham Hotspur talisman has provided three key assists.

The Three Lions have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, finishing at the top of their group table. They will now face African giants Senegal in the Round of 16 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 4.

Marcus Rashford expresses his feeling after scoring England's 100th goal in FIFA World Cup Finals

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is the leading goalscorer for the Three Lions in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His second goal in the 3-0 trouncing of Wales was England's 100th goal in the FIFA World Cups.

Expressing his feelings on Twitter after scoring a brace and securing his team a birth in the knockout stages, the English forward said:

''To hear that I've scored the 100th England goal at the World Cup Finals is unbelievable. The Wales game was good but let's stay focused and just be ready for the game on Sunday.''

The 2020 Euro finalists have had a confident start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning two of their three group-stage matches.

England have solid depth in their attacking setup with the presence of in-form players like Rashford, Phil Foden, Kane, and Mason Mount. The defensive setup has also performed well as they conceded only two goals in the group stages of the tournament.

