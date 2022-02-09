"He couldn't catch me" - Robbie Savage reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told his son Charlie Savage during Manchester United training

Former Manchester United trainee Robbie Savage recently revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo said about him to his son Charlie Savage during United's training session.

Robbie revealed the details of the conversation between his son and the Portuguese superstar on BT Sport. United's talisman reminded the youngster about his father trying to catch him when the two stars were rivals during his first stint with the club.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and former Premier League star Robbie Savage have faced off multiple times. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner would often win those one-on-one situations due to his incredible dribbling skills and speed.

Cristiano, who recently returned to Old Trafford for his second stint with the club, reminded Charlie Savage about the incident in a funny way. Robbie Savage, who knew about the chat, couldn't hold himself from sharing it with the audience on BT Sport.

"He was talking to my son at the training ground. He said ‘I played against your dad, he tried to kick me’ but he said ‘he [Robbie Savage] couldn’t catch me."

Charlie Savage currently training with the senior squad now and even made his debut in 2021 in a Champions League game against the Young Boys. He came in as a substitute for Juan Mata in the 89th minute of the game while his proud father was co-commentating on the match.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo ran staright off the pitch after a frustrating draw against Burnley

Manchester United's misery continued as the Red Devils only ended up getting a draw against 20th position Burnley.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick benched Cristiano for the match and started Edinson Cavani. However, the Uruguayian couldn't make a huge impact and as a result, Rangnick decided to bring in Cristiano to break the deadlock.

But even the Portuguese talisman wasn't able to score the winner as he squandered two headers which would have gone into the net on any other day.

After the final whistle, the cameras caught Cristiano Ronaldo storming off the pitch and into the tunnel with great disappointment. The 37-year-old seemed to have been frustrated with his and the team's inability to scrape a win.

WIth just one point from the game against Burnley, United are currently sitting in fifth position and the team will require some huge wins in to achieve their dream of getting a top four spot.

