"He caused Liverpool huge problems" – Jamie Carragher names 25-year-old star as ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as a perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is in the final year of his current contract.

Over the last few months, Salah has emerged as a topic of discussion as he has yet to renew his deal at the Merseyside outfit. He is eligible to hold talks with foreign teams over a Bosman move this summer.

During a chat on Sky Sports, Carragher claimed that Mbeumo could be the apt replacement for Salah should the Egyptian forward not commit his future at the Reds. He said (h/t Caught Offside):

"You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they're ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit: 'What do they know that we missed?' You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They're ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he's certainly one of them."

Carragher, who represented the Reds 737 times as a player, concluded:

"I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? [Mbeumo] is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at. The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend."

Mbeumo, 25, is currently relishing an excellent season for Brentford. He has found the back of the opposition net 14 times and provided four assists in 27 games across competitions for his club this campaign.

Salah, on the other hand, has made 32 appearances across all competitions for his side this season. The 32-year-old Egypt international has scored a whopping 23 goals and laid out 17 assists so far this term.

Liverpool keen to sign 18-year-old defender

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing Ajax star Jorrel Hato in the January transfer window. They are keen to launch a permanent move for the defender this month to avoid a battle this summer.

Ajax, on the other hand, are unwilling to part ways with Hato in the January transfer window. However, they could evaluate the left-footed ace's sale should an offer of around £25 million be lodged this month.

Hato, 18, has established himself as a crucial starter for Ajax since his debut in January 2023. He has contributed four goals and eight assists in 92 total appearances for his club, playing mostly as a left-back.

