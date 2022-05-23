"He causes disunity and disharmony" - John Barnes accuses Cristiano Ronaldo in brutal dig aimed at Manchester United superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo has at various junctures been accused of being a problem at Manchester United this season and former Liverpool winger John Barnes still holds that perspective. While speaking to the Mirror, he underlined the Portuguese's attitude as a cause of disharmony in the Red Devils dressing room.

He said:

"He (Ronaldo) causes disunity and disharmony. When the ball does not come to him, he throws his hands up in the air... that’s a great example, isn’t it? The harmony at Manchester United is a problem and who causes that disharmony?"

The captain's armband was also an issue at the club. Harry Maguire was questioned for his credentials to lead the team based on his poor on-field performances. In his absence, interim manager Ralf Ragnick gave Bruno Fernandes the armband.

Amidst this shuffling, there were many who wanted the 37-year-old to be given the captaincy. However, Barnes has rubbished the idea of the Portuguese striker as the leader of the Red Devils, questioning his attitude. He said:

"He (Ronaldo) walks around as though … ‘it’s the rest of them, I’m doing my job’. That’s not what a leader does - that’s what someone who does it for himself does. The fans love him and when things don’t go his way, he’s like … ‘it’s not my fault.’ That is not what a team is all about."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season. He finished only behind joint Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Heung Min-Son (23). Without his strikes, Manchester United could well have finished below sixth.

However, the former Liverpool forward believes the team has carried the Portuguese superstar. He stated that more points could have been gained at the cost of his goals and personal glory. Barnes said:

"So we know Ronaldo has done well for himself but would you rather have no-one scoring 20 goals a season and United finishing higher up? I think they would be higher up if they had a better TEAM. If the harmony is better, he won’t score the goals but the team would be a better team and would be winning matches."

Their worst points tally since the Premier League began in 1992 (58)

0 goal difference

Most goals they've conceded in a Premier League season (57)

Liverpool and City did the double on them

Dropped into Europa League



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag considers Cristiano Ronaldo important to his plans

The Old Trafford outfit failed to win the last game of their Premier League campaign as well, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 22. The importance of their 37-year-old striker was made evident yet again. Manchester United failed to win a single game in the 2021-22 season where Cristiano Ronaldo did not start.

John Barnes may have his problems with the Portugal international, but he certainly can't deny that the striker has been a saving grace for United. New manager Erik ten Hag recognizes Ronaldo's significance at the club though.

Asked in his first press conference about whether the 37-year old was part of his plans, he replied (via Manchester Evening News) :

"Of course."

When asked what he would bring to Manchester United under the Dutchman's watch, ten Hag said:

"Goals."

The former Ajax boss remained coy on whether the Portuguese will have a bigger leadership role next season.

"I talk first with Ronaldo before I talk with you." he added.

