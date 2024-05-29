"He had certain movements he would do" - Kyle Walker says former Liverpool star was a 'nightmare' to play against

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has admitted how difficult it was to play against former Liverpool star Sadio Mane. The Englishman hailed the Senegalese forward for his movements on the pitch.

Mane joined the Reds in 2016 from Southampton for a reported £34 million. He soon proved to be a bargain and formed a dangerous attacking trio with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The front three spearheaded Jurgen Klopp's attack and went on to bring a lot of success under the German during his tenure. The Merseysiders won their sixth UEFA Champions League trophy and ended their 30-year wait for a league title with Mane, Firmino, and Salah in attack.

Trending

Mane and Walker encountered each other multiple times as Liverpool went head-to-head against Manchester City in many title races under Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. Walker has now opened up about what it was like to play against the Liverpool attacking trio, and Mane in particular. The England international said on his podcast on BBC Sounds (via Empire of the Kop):

“Sadio Mane was a nightmare for me. He was more raw, he had certain movements he would do, I think he was playing in a very good Liverpool team, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who was dropping deep. He was good. Even at Southampton."

Mane faced off against Walker 15 times, winning six times, drawing six times, and losing three times.

Overall, he registered 269 appearances during his time with the Merseysiders, scoring 120 goals and providing 42 assists. He now plies his trade in the Middle East for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane linked with return to European football - Reports

Sadio Mane has been linked with a return to European football, according to reports. The Senegal international is the subject of interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Mane joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 after spending seven years at Anfield. He struggled to replicate his Liverpool form in Germany and struggled with injuries as well, registering 12 goals and six assists in 38 games.

He then became one of many players to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps and move to the Saudi Pro League, signing for Al-Nassr. However, after just one season in the Middle East, the 32-year-old is already touted for a return to Europe.

Senegalese outlet Sene News claim that Galatasaray are keen on securing Mane's services this summer. The club won the Turkish Super Lig last weekend and could be looking to reinforce their squad with a veteran forward like Mane this window.