“He is certainly due a big performance” - Chris Sutton names Liverpool star who can make difference vs Fulham as he predicts result

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes that Mohamed Salah will make a difference in Liverpool's upcoming Premier League game against Fulham on Sunday, April 6, at Craven Cottage. The Egyptian legend has been in stellar form this season, he has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 44 matches across competitions.

The Reds arrive at the game on a run of four wins in their last five games in the league. In his column for the BBC, Sutton backed the Merseyside club to get the job done against the Cottagers.

"Fulham gave Liverpool a real test when they drew at Anfield earlier in the season. Yes, Arne Slot's side had Andy Robertson sent off early on, but they were already a goal down by then. It took a huge effort for them to rescue a point with 10 men, but they have shown that kind of character plenty of times this season, to get something from a game when they have not played well," wrote Sutton.

He continued:

"Fulham made things difficult for Arsenal on Tuesday and I am expecting them to do the same here because they are very capable on the counter-attack. They might even give Liverpool another big scare here but, with what is at stake, I still think the leaders will be fully focused and get the job done again, like they did against Everton."

"Mohamed Salah against Fulham's Antonee Robinson will be a key battle, and maybe Salah will make the difference in the end - he is certainly due a big performance. Sutton's prediction: 1-2," Sutton concluded.

Liverpool are 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal after 30 Premier League games this season.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Real Madrid star?

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid's Arda Guler, according to Caught Offside. However, the report has added that a move could be complicated due the Turkey international's recent rift with Dominic Szoboszlai.

The two players clashed while on international duty and that transpired into a war of words on social media. It is unclear whether the incident could have a bearing on a possible move to Anfield.

Guler has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti this season and remains linked with an exit this summer. The 20-year-old has registered 32 appearances this season, but only 11 of those have been starts.

The player is under contract with Los Blancos until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy. However, the Reds are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, and Inter Milan also in the race.

