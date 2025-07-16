"He would certainly give it serious consideration" - Journalist claims £80m rated star would be keen on a potential move to Arsenal

BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that Arsenal have received ‘positive feedback’ from Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, via his representatives, about potentially joining the club. The Gunners have recently been linked with a move for the Brazil international, who has struggled for regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, no agreement has yet been reached between the parties involved. In fact, it initally appeared that Arsenal had temporarily withdrawn from their pursuit of the player, with recent reports strongly linking them with Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres.

Speaking on the podcast 'Latte Firm,' Mokbel claimed the Gunners are still 'very interested' in Rodrygo though he added that completing a deal could prove challenging, as it may require a fee of up to £80 million.

“In terms of Rodrygo, Arsenal are very interested, very interested in him,” Mokbel said. “I think they’ve spoken to the relevant parties connected to the player to see whether he’d be up for it. I think they’ve got a positive feedback, as I understand it, that he would certainly give it serious consideration.

“But what I, being absolutely frank, what I’m hearing is that the finances attached to that deal, not necessarily just the fee, but the fee will be hefty. I think you’re looking in excess of £70m, probably closer to £80m to get that deal done. I think the wages, he’s one of the European football elite players, right? So he will be commanding a big, big wage.

“So Arsenal can do it, but I think they need to be creative in how they can accomplish that deal, but also make sure that they’ve got money coming in to ensure that the books are balanced because as we’ve already spoken about, they really had a significant spend."

Mikel Arteta's side have been actively involved in the ongoing transfer market and have already made three signings.

Arsenal face competition in their pursuit of Real Madrid star – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool in their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Premier League champions have been monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old for the past couple of months, and recent reports suggest the Reds have now reignited their interest in the Real Madrid star.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool ‘appreciate’ and have expressed formal interest in Rodrygo but are yet to make an offer. This comes after they rejected a bid of £58.6 million from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. The Colombian has emerged as a top target for the Bavarians, but Liverpool are reportedly holding out for a fee above £86.8 million.

Adding to the intrigue, Diaz has made it clear that he wants to leave Anfield despite having two years left on his contract. Should he leave, it could impact Arsenal's chances of signing Rodrygo, as Liverpool may turn to the Brazilian as Diaz’s replacement.

