"He chose to say goodbye" - Erik ten Hag responds to 'tension' claims regarding Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag responded to claims involving Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club. United are back in Premier League action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup break, as they currently play Nottingham Forest.

Ronaldo failed to feature as a regular starter in the playing XI under Ten Hag. The Dutchman often used the player as a substitute. The 37-year-old gave a diminishing return, as he found the back of the net only three times in 16 appearances.

Given he scored 24 goals in 38 games last season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was certainly a shadow of his former self.

After Manchester United played Fulham on November 13, Ronaldo, who wasn't a part of the team for the game, went on to give an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The superstar forward claimed that he and Ten Hag don't respect each other. The player's contract was mutually terminated soon after.

Ten Hag was recently quizzed by the club's media about Ronaldo's exit. He was questioned about whether Ronaldo's exit eased the tension around the team. Ten Hag replied (via Mirror):

"The focus is on the resumption of the league. I only see a hungry team."

He was further asked whether Ronaldo disturbed the team's hunger. Ten Hag responded by saying:

"I don't look back, I only look forward. He chose to say goodbye, he (Ronaldo) is no longer part of it."

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously reacted to his exit from the Red Devils. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Manchester United are winning their first Premier League game since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Erik ten Hag- Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's attack has been flourishing against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils are currently leading by a score of 2-0. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored two goals in the first half for Ten Hag's team.

The team has started the second half of the 2022-23 season positively and will be keen on finishing in the top four in the Premier League. Their next game will be against Wolves on New Year's Eve at Molineux Stadium.

