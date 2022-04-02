"He has a clear philosophy" - Steve McLaren says Manchester United managerial target reminds him of Sir Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren has said that Erik ten Hag reminds him of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. McClaren, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes ten Hag's meticulous planning is very similar to that of his former boss.

Erik ten Hag is one of the targets for the full-time managerial role at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager leads over Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Premier League giants have been playing without a full-time manager since last November when Ole Gunner Solskjaer was sacked.

McClaren has been an admirer of Erik ten Hag's skills since their days of working together at FC Twente in the early 2000's. He rates the Dutch manager as 'very disciplined and outstanding tactically'. McCalren highlighted how Ten Hag would like to work with a clear philosophy and dedication to build a suitable environment.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Steve McClaren said:

“His (Erik ten Hag) great strength lies not just in his attention to detail and organisation. He has a clear philosophy of how he wants to play football; the environment he wants to create.''

“The player progression programme was a key part of Twente. He has done that at Ajax too, for each player from the academy to the first team. You look at Hakim Ziyech and now the [Brazilian] striker Antony, a very good player who will be the next one to go. I have seen this Ajax team and it’s very good.''

McClaren also spoke highly of Ten Hag's tactical brain and revealed why he is known as 'Mini Pep Guardiola'.

He added:

“Erik is very disciplined and people have to buy into that and have that work ethic. Tactically he’s outstanding. He worked with Pep [Guardiola] at Bayern Munich and took in his philosophy too. They called him ‘Mini Pep’ out there. He’s ready. A lot of top clubs in Germany and England will be out to get him.”

Robbie Fowler explains why leaving Manchester United will be difficult for Marcus Rashford

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes it will be very hard for Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United. Fowler believes Marcus Rashford has immense love and respect for the club as he rose to the ranks from the Manchester United academy.

However, Fowler believes Rashford has to make a difficult decision since he is not getting regular game time at the club. Speaking to the Mirror about Rashford's situation at Manchester United, Fowler said:

"He loves United like I love Liverpool and he will be thinking he can't turn his back on the club where he grew up. But he has a big decision to make, because he’s not getting any game time.''

None