"He clearly has all the attributes that make a top player"- Garth Crooks claims Arsenal would be crazy to let 22-year-old star leave

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks is astounded Arsenal are yet to secure the future of 22-year-old forward Eddie Nketiah despite his incredible performances in recent weeks.

The striker's contract expires at the end of the season. Nketiah went scoreless in his first 14 Premier League appearances this season but has scored four in his last four.

The youngster has often been used off the bench. He made his first start of the season in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Southampton on April 16 after Alexandre Lacazette was ruled out because of COVID-19.

Nketiah also started against Chelsea, scoring a brace in the 4-2 victory. He netted another brace in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

His work rate, pace and dynamism have added another dimension to the club's attack. Crooks has heaped praise on the forward, telling BBC Sportt:

"It looks like Arsenal have finally found a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I find it extraordinary that a 22-year-old English forward, who finds himself at a club like Arsenal and playing the football of his life, hasn't had his future nailed down by the club."

He added:

"He clearly has all the attributes that make a top player. Even if Arsenal were to buy a renowned goal scorer they would be crazy to let Nketiah go."

Lacazette and Nketiah are currently the only two strikers in Arsenal's squad. The duo's contracts expire at the end of the season.

Lacazette has formed an impressive partnership with Bukao Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, but he has been desperately short of goals this season. Nketiah has shown in recent weeks that he has the ability to become a top quality striker.

Manager Mikel Arteta could, therefore, opt to part ways with Lacazette and focus on extending Nketiah's contract in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal moved to within one point of third-place Chelsea in the Premier League. "I really feel the connection between the players and the fans."Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal moved to within one point of third-place Chelsea in the Premier League. "I really feel the connection between the players and the fans." ❤️Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal moved to within one point of third-place Chelsea in the Premier League. 💫 https://t.co/KCpHAECkRE

Arsenal to sign top-quality striker this summer despite Nketiah's impressive form

SL Benfica va AFC Ajax: Round of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January but didn't sign a replacement.

Nketiah has led their line well recently, but lacks the experience and consistency required to be a first-choice strike. So the Gunmers are expected to sign a world-class striker this summer.

Jake ITK @Jake_ITK #MUFC Darwin Nunez’ agent: My client will play in the Premier League. He has offers from two clubs; Arsenal and Manchester United - He prefers Manchester.” Darwin Nunez’ agent: My client will play in the Premier League. He has offers from two clubs; Arsenal and Manchester United - He prefers Manchester.” 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/J6DsfzzSnO

According to Football.london, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Rennes hitman Jonathan Davids have emerged as potential targets for Arteta's side.

