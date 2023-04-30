"He is a clever player" - Rafa Benitez hails Liverpool star for making a difference in 4-3 win over Tottenham

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez lavished praise on Diogo Jota after his late goal sealed a dramatic 4-3 victory for Liverpool over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30. Jota's intelligence and finishing prowess proved decisive at Anfield as the Reds survived a spirited comeback from the visitors.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes. They appeared to have the game in hand, particularly given Tottenham's recent 6-1 loss against Newcastle United. However, the game took an unexpected turn as Spurs bounced back to score two goals before equalizing in stoppage time. Former Everton forward Richarlison thought he had rescued a point with his late goal.

While Richarlison's contribution seemed to change the tide, it was Jota who ultimately stole the spotlight. Spurs' Lucas Moura shockingly set up the Portuguese ace with an unplanned pass, and Jota made no mistake in punishing Tottenham with a clinical finish.

Former Liverpool manager Benitez could not contain his admiration for Jota's performance, telling Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“You have to say, Diogo Jota is very clever. He is very good at playing through the lines, then his finishing was really, really good. Klopp told him to ‘manage the game and to control the game’."

He added:

"But because he is a clever player, he plays really well in between the lines, keeps the ball, then you can find the passes and the spaces. That was the reason why he hasn’t (previously) been scoring in too many games. But he came here made the difference late on.”

Jota's late heroics secured a vital three points for Liverpool, underlining his status as a key player in Klopp's side. Meanwhile, Tottenham were left to rue their missed opportunity for a dramatic comeback.

Jurgen Klopp's wild celebration results in apparent hamstring injury after Jota's last-gasp winner for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's unbridled joy in response to Diogo Jota's 94th-minute winner against Tottenham seemed to have caused the manager a hamstring injury. Jota's dramatic late goal, which came just 99 seconds after Richarlison had equalized for Spurs, sent Anfield into a frenzy.

In the heat of the moment, Klopp sprinted towards the fourth official, with whom he had been exchanging words throughout the second half. However, the animated celebration appeared to take its toll on the Reds boss. He immediately clutched the back of his left hamstring and hobbled back to the dugout.

Pundit Gary Neville, commenting on the incident during Sky Sports' coverage of the match, joked (via TalkSPORT):

"Jurgen Klopp is laughing, but he's got a grade-two tear in his hamstring! Liverpool were absolutely terrible in the second half, but they've won the game. The emotion in this ground is unbelievable."

The Reds moved into the fifth spot in the Premier League table after their win on Sunday.

