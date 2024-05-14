"He was close to David Beckham" - Fabrizio Romano reveals why Lionel Messi rejected Cristiano Ronaldo reunion in Saudi Arabia and moved to MLS

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has explained why Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in MLS instead of joining his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. The 36-year-old joined the Herons last summer on a free transfer.

After 19 years in Europe - including the last two at Paris Saint-Germain - the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner ventured on a new adventure by heading to South Florida to join Miami.

There were reports of the Argentine following Ronaldo to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League. However, Romano has said that the reasons why Messi didn't do so weren't 'financial' and that he was close to Herons co-owner David Beckham.

“I think it was not financial," Romano said on the ARLS podcast (as per GOAL). "I think it was for family reasons and also because he was close to David Beckham, and he had the chance to build a squad with some players who are his friends, like (Sergio) Busquets and (Jordi) Alba.

"He had the opportunity to create what he wanted there - that maybe would have been different in Saudi. There are different reasons, but he prepared his move to Inter Miami a long time ago. I would not say the move was close, it was a possibility, but it was never that close from what I heard.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi are into their first full seasons at their respective clubs, with the Portuguese now playing for Al-Nassr.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, both are still going strong, displaying little signs of stopping anytime soon.

Ronaldo, 39, is in the midst of a fabulous campaign for SPL giants Al-Nassr, racking up 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions. His side are second in the league, 12 points behind champions Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Messi had a decent start to his first full season in American football with the Herons, racking up 12 goals and 11 assists in 12 games across competitions. Miami are three points clear atop the MLS Eastern Conference, having played a game more, after finishing in penultimate spot last term.